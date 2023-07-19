The Open 2023: Tommy Fleetwood coping with great expectations ahead of home major at Royal Liverpool

Tommy Fleetwood is back in familiar surroundings as The Open returns to his native North-West this week

Nine years have passed since Tommy Fleetwood nervously strode out to the tee at Royal Liverpool for his first Open start.

Now back in the part of the world he grew up in and still calls home for this year's tournament, the Southport golfer has the experience to cope with the extra expectation he knows being one of the local heroes brings as he goes in pursuit of his first major title.

Rounds of 74 and 76 as a 23-year-old still finding his feet in the professional ranks saw Fleetwood miss the cut in 2014, and he admits his nerves and inexperience got the better of him on that occasion.

But these days, with six DP World Tour titles to his name and on the verge of making what will be the 33rd major appearance of his career so far, the 32-year-old is far more comfortable in dealing with the added attention he knows being back at Hoylake for the first time since that Open debut will bring.

"I think when it's an event that is so close to home, obviously it comes with its own mental challenges, with your own expectations, and with everybody else's," Fleetwood said.

"But it would be silly and daft to look at or try and find negative elements to do with that. It's an amazing feeling playing in front of so much support and having that, and I think it's very special.

"No matter what happens, it's going to be a week that you remember. I still remember the first Open I played that was here; I didn't play very well, and I was so nervous and so inexperienced, if you like, but it was still so special to play in front of a home crowd."

Wayne Riley and Iona Stephen take a look at the Royal Liverpool course ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake

There is an added poignancy to this week for Fleetwood and his family too, with the second round of The Open falling on the anniversary of the death of his mother, Sue, at the age of 60 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Fleetwood will still have father Pete in his corner at Royal Liverpool when The Open tees off and was accompanied by him during his practice round on Wednesday. It is support he is always grateful for, but particularly so on this occasion.

"It'll be a year on Friday," Fleetwood said. "It would be nice to think she's watching over.

"But everybody is doing really well, and that's all you can do. I have a great family and a lot of support, and my dad is out here today.

"I think the best thing is seeing how well he's doing and obviously give him something to enjoy watching this week."

That support has been there throughout Fleetwood's life, from starting out at home club Formby Hall and then travelling around his home region and beyond as a junior, including coming to Royal Liverpool to compete in tournaments.

The chance to branch out and play at Hoylake along with other Open venues like nearby Royal Birkdale - the Southport course he and his father would sneak onto before Fleetwood became an established player - and Royal Lytham St Anne's were opportunities which were readily seized.

Indeed, being back at Royal Liverpool brings back some of those feelings of what it was like to walk the same fairways as some of golf's greats during his formative years.

Tommy Fleetwood made his Open debut in 2014 at Royal Liverpool

"One of my closest friends was a member here as a junior, and I think coming here to play, it's similar to being able to play Birkdale or any of those courses," Fleetwood said.

"It's hallowed turf, if you like. I think just getting the opportunity to be around the club, play on the course is very cool for a junior golfer to get on somewhere like this.

"I think it's always one of those things where being from the North-West you would have Birkdale, Lytham, Royal Liverpool, that are kind of like those sort of pinnacle of courses you wanted to play just because they're The Open courses."

Now Fleetwood is one of those junior golfers are watching and aspiring to be like, although actually lifting the claret jug or any of the sport's other major titles is a milestone he has yet to pass.

Tommy Fleetwood is dreaming of a first major triumph on home turf

The world No 21 is one of the leading hopes of becoming the first English player to win The Open since Sir Nick Faldo's triumph at Muirfield 31 years ago and while he does not mind where a maiden major triumph comes, Fleetwood makes no secret of how special it would be to do so in what is effectively his own back yard.

"I've imagined it about a million times," Fleetwood said. "Winning a major is a huge, huge dream, so no matter where that is it's something I've always visualised and thought about.

"But then again, having the opportunity to do it so close to where you grew up is something unique and special.

"I just haven't done it yet in person, so hopefully that's the next thing."

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports.