Afghanistan vs Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie struck a career-best 145 not out from 136 balls to steer Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third ODI in Dehradun.

Balbirnie's third ODI ton ensured Ireland topped their opponents' 256-8 with an over to spare to draw level in the five-match series after Afghanistan won the first ODI and the second was rained off.

Ireland had reduced Afghanistan to 74-5, only for Najibullah Zadran (104no off 98) to smash a maiden ODI hundred and Asghar Afghan to hit 75.

Afghanistan carried on that momentum as Ireland slipped to 73-4 but Balbirnie played superbly, putting on 143 with George Dockrell (54) and then keeping his cool as William Porterfield's men were reduced to 217-6 in the 44th over.

Balbirnie cracked Dawlat Zadran for two fours in the 49th over shortly after being dropped at short fine leg, the 28-year-old ending the match with eight sixes and as many fours.

The result meant Najibullah's first ODI ton came in vain, although the 26-year-old did provide ample entertainment as he raced from 52 to three figures in just 22 balls after his 117-run stand with skipper Afghan had come to an end.

Najibullah cracked five sixes and as many fours in a knock that should have ended on 97, only for Ireland's Andy McBrine to drop a catch at point.

Ireland's reply started dreadfully with captain Porterfield out lbw to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the third over and Paul Stirling (20) and Simi Singh (1) removed by Dawlat in the eighth as they tumbled to 29-3, which became 73-4 when Kevin O'Brien (21) was caught.

But Balbirnie, who reached three figures from 111 balls, and Dockrell combined for a match-winning stand - the dismissals of Dockrell and Stuart Poynter (0) coming too late for Afghanistan.