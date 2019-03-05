Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

256-8
Result
Badge

Ireland

260-6

Ireland win by 4 wickets

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Ireland beat Afghanistan as Andrew Balbirnie scores superb 145 not out

Ireland level up ODI series against Afghanistan with two games to play

Andrew Balbirnie's century was his third in ODI cricket

Andrew Balbirnie struck a career-best 145 not out from 136 balls to steer Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third ODI in Dehradun.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Balbirnie's third ODI ton ensured Ireland topped their opponents' 256-8 with an over to spare to draw level in the five-match series after Afghanistan won the first ODI and the second was rained off.

Ireland had reduced Afghanistan to 74-5, only for Najibullah Zadran (104no off 98) to smash a maiden ODI hundred and Asghar Afghan to hit 75.

Afghanistan carried on that momentum as Ireland slipped to 73-4 but Balbirnie played superbly, putting on 143 with George Dockrell (54) and then keeping his cool as William Porterfield's men were reduced to 217-6 in the 44th over.

Balbirnie cracked Dawlat Zadran for two fours in the 49th over shortly after being dropped at short fine leg, the 28-year-old ending the match with eight sixes and as many fours.

Najibullah Zadran scored his first ton for Afghanistan

The result meant Najibullah's first ODI ton came in vain, although the 26-year-old did provide ample entertainment as he raced from 52 to three figures in just 22 balls after his 117-run stand with skipper Afghan had come to an end.

Najibullah cracked five sixes and as many fours in a knock that should have ended on 97, only for Ireland's Andy McBrine to drop a catch at point.

Ireland's reply started dreadfully with captain Porterfield out lbw to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the third over and Paul Stirling (20) and Simi Singh (1) removed by Dawlat in the eighth as they tumbled to 29-3, which became 73-4 when Kevin O'Brien (21) was caught.

But Balbirnie, who reached three figures from 111 balls, and Dockrell combined for a match-winning stand - the dismissals of Dockrell and Stuart Poynter (0) coming too late for Afghanistan.

Match Details

Date
5th Mar 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
I Safi, S Ravi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.T.S. Porterfield lbw Ur Rahman 3
P.R. Stirling c Afghan b Zadran 20
A. Balbirnie Not out 145
S. Singh lbw Zadran 1
K.J. O'Brien c Afghan b Shenwari 21
G.H. Dockrell s Mohammadi b Nabi 54
S.W. Poynter c Zazai b Khan 0
A.R. McBrine Not out 9
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total 49.0 Overs 260 - 6
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 10 0 55 1
D. Zadran 10 1 52 2
Shenwari 10 0 60 1
Nabi 10 0 45 1
Khan 9 0 44 1
Full Bowling Card

