Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

216-6 (50.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Ireland

58-1

Ireland need 159 runs to win from 36.5 overs

Afghanistan vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Ireland 1st 58-1 (13.1 ov)
Afghanistan 1st 216-6 (50.0 ov)
Ireland need 159 runs to win from 36.5 overs

Ireland 1st Innings58-1

ireland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
W.T.S. Porterfield (c) b Khan 17 41 3 0 41.46
P.R. Stirling Not out 37 37 6 1 100.00
A. Balbirnie Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 13.1 Overs, 1 wkts 58
To Bat: 
S. Singh,
K.J. O'Brien,
G.H. Dockrell,
S.W. Poynter,
A.R. McBrine,
J. Cameron-Dow,
T.J. Murtagh,
W.B. Rankin

Fall of Wickets

  1. 57 Porterfield 12.6ov
Afghanistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Zadran 6 2 16 0 2.67
Zadran 3 0 21 0 7.00
Nabi 3 0 12 0 4.00
Z. Khan 1 0 6 1 6.00

Afghanistan 1st Innings216-6

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.S. Mohammadi c Cameron-Dow b Murtagh 6 4 0 1 150.00
M.J. Ahmadi b McBrine 24 30 2 1 80.00
R.S. Zurmatai c Stirling b Dockrell 17 42 0 1 40.48
M.A. Afghan (c) ret hurt 82 111 6 2 73.87
S. Shenwari c McBrine b Dockrell 0 1 0 0 0.00
M. Nabi c Poynter b Singh 40 70 1 1 57.14
N. Zadran c Poynter b Cameron-Dow 7 14 1 0 50.00
R. Khan Not out 35 28 2 2 125.00
M. Ur Rahman Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 5w, 5
Total 50.0 Overs, 6 wkts 216
To Bat: 
M. Ur Rahman,
Z. Khan
S. Zadran

Fall of Wickets

  1. 6 Mohammadi 0.4ov
  2. 39 Ahmadi 11.3ov
  3. 50 Zurmatai 14.3ov
  4. 50 Shenwari 14.4ov
  5. 126 Nabi 35.6ov
  6. 141 Zadran 40.4ov
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
Murtagh 6 1 33 1 5.50
Rankin 5 0 16 0 3.20
A.R. McBrine 10 1 30 1 3.00
Dockrell 10 1 46 2 4.60
J. Cameron-Dow 10 0 46 1 4.60
S. Singh 9 0 45 1 5.00

Match Details

Date
10th Mar 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
B Shinwari, S Ravi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
I Safi

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 10, 2019 12:20pm

  •  

    13.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.

  • 12.6

    OUT! Bowled. Zahir Khan to William Porterfield. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to.

  •  

    12.5

    Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.

  •  

    12.4

    Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    12.4

    Wide Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.

  •  

    12.3

    Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    12.2

    Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    12.1

    FOUR! Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    11.5

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.

  •  

    11.3

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    11.2

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    11.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.

  •  

    10.6

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    10.5

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    10.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    10.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    10.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    9.6

    SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Stirling gets good contact on the ball as he picks up the half volley. Six all the way, very good start for Ireland.

  •  

    9.5

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.

  •  

    9.4

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    9.3

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    9.2

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    9.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.

  •  

    8.6

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Terrible ball from Mujeeb allows Porterfield to throw his hands at it and get the boundary on the leg side.

  •  

    8.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    8.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    8.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    8.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    7.6

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    7.5

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.

  •  

    7.4

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    7.3

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.

  •  

    7.2

    Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.

  •  

    7.1

    Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    6.6

    FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Stirling tries to work the ball onto the leg side but gets an edge to the ball instead, goes really fine and gets the boundary.

  •  

    6.5

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    6.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    6.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    6.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    5.6

    Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.

  •  

    5.5

    Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.

  •  

    5.4

    Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Stirling helps the ball on its way as it gets dragged down leg. Simple runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

  •  

    4.6

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    4.5

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Shenwari.

  •  

    4.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.

  •  

    4.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.

  •  

    4.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    4.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.

