Cricket Match
Afghanistan
216-6 (50.0 ov)
Ireland
58-1
Afghanistan vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|58-1 (13.1 ov)
|Afghanistan 1st
|216-6 (50.0 ov)
|Ireland need 159 runs to win from 36.5 overs
Ireland 1st Innings58-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.T.S. Porterfield (c)
|b Khan
|17
|41
|3
|0
|41.46
|P.R. Stirling
|Not out
|37
|37
|6
|1
|100.00
|A. Balbirnie
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|13.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|58
Fall of Wickets
- 57 Porterfield 12.6ov
Afghanistan 1st Innings216-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c Cameron-Dow b Murtagh
|6
|4
|0
|1
|150.00
|M.J. Ahmadi
|b McBrine
|24
|30
|2
|1
|80.00
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Stirling b Dockrell
|17
|42
|0
|1
|40.48
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|ret hurt
|82
|111
|6
|2
|73.87
|S. Shenwari
|c McBrine b Dockrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Nabi
|c Poynter b Singh
|40
|70
|1
|1
|57.14
|N. Zadran
|c Poynter b Cameron-Dow
|7
|14
|1
|0
|50.00
|R. Khan
|Not out
|35
|28
|2
|2
|125.00
|M. Ur Rahman
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|216
- To Bat:
- M. Ur Rahman,
- Z. Khan
- S. Zadran
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Mohammadi 0.4ov
- 39 Ahmadi 11.3ov
- 50 Zurmatai 14.3ov
- 50 Shenwari 14.4ov
- 126 Nabi 35.6ov
- 141 Zadran 40.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|6
|1
|33
|1
|5.50
|Rankin
|5
|0
|16
|0
|3.20
|A.R. McBrine
|10
|1
|30
|1
|3.00
|Dockrell
|10
|1
|46
|2
|4.60
|J. Cameron-Dow
|10
|0
|46
|1
|4.60
|S. Singh
|9
|0
|45
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- B Shinwari, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- I Safi
Live Commentary
13.1
Mohammad Nabi to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.
12.6
OUT! Bowled. Zahir Khan to William Porterfield. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to.
-
12.5
Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.
-
12.4
Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
12.4
Wide Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
12.3
Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
12.2
Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
12.1
FOUR! Zahir Khan to Paul Stirling. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
11.5
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs.
-
11.4
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.
-
11.3
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
11.2
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
11.1
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadi.
-
10.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
10.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
10.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
10.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
10.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
10.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
9.6
SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Stirling gets good contact on the ball as he picks up the half volley. Six all the way, very good start for Ireland.
-
9.5
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.
-
9.4
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
9.3
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.2
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.1
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
8.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
8.5
FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Terrible ball from Mujeeb allows Porterfield to throw his hands at it and get the boundary on the leg side.
-
8.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
8.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
8.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
8.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.6
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.5
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
7.4
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
7.3
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
7.2
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.
-
7.1
Mohammad Nabi to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
6.6
FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Stirling tries to work the ball onto the leg side but gets an edge to the ball instead, goes really fine and gets the boundary.
-
6.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
6.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
6.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs.
-
6.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
6.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
5.6
Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
5.5
Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
5.4
Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.3
FOUR! Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.2
FOUR! Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Stirling helps the ball on its way as it gets dragged down leg. Simple runs.
-
5.1
Shapoor Zadran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
4.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
4.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Shenwari.
-
4.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
4.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shenwari.
-
4.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
4.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.