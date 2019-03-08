Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan recovered from 81-6 to beat Ireland by 109 runs in the fourth one-day international and earn an unassailable 2-1 series lead.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Mohammad Nabi (64), captain Asghar Afghan (54) and Rashid Khan (52) rescued the hosts after Ireland had run through the top-order.

Spinners James Cameron-Dow (3-32) and Andy McBrine (2-37) turned in impressive figures but Nabi shared two half-century stands with Rashid and Afghan to lift Afghanistan to 223 all out off 49.1 overs.

Ireland folded to 114 all out in reply off just 35.3 overs as seamer Aftab Alam, playing his first ODI since September, took 4-25.

Spinners Rashid (2-22), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (2-25) and Nabi (1-18) shared five wickets between them as Ireland folded.