Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

223
Result
Badge

Ireland

114

Afghanistan win by 109 runs

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan rally to win fourth ODI against Ireland and take unassailable 2-1 series lead

Mohammad Nabi top-scored with 64 to halt Ireland's bowling momentum

Afghanistan recovered from 81-6 to beat Ireland by 109 runs in the fourth one-day international and earn an unassailable 2-1 series lead.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Mohammad Nabi (64), captain Asghar Afghan (54) and Rashid Khan (52) rescued the hosts after Ireland had run through the top-order.

Spinners James Cameron-Dow (3-32) and Andy McBrine (2-37) turned in impressive figures but Nabi shared two half-century stands with Rashid and Afghan to lift Afghanistan to 223 all out off 49.1 overs.

Ireland folded to 114 all out in reply off just 35.3 overs as seamer Aftab Alam, playing his first ODI since September, took 4-25.

Spinners Rashid (2-22), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (2-25) and Nabi (1-18) shared five wickets between them as Ireland folded.

Match Details

Date
8th Mar 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Pakteen, S Ravi
TV Umpire
B Shinwari
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
I Safi

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.T.S. Porterfield lbw Alam 21
P.R. Stirling s Khali b Ur Rahman 11
A. Balbirnie c&b Ur Rahman 0
S. Singh b Khan 20
K.J. O'Brien b Alam 26
G.H. Dockrell b Naib 8
S.W. Poynter b Alam 4
A.R. McBrine c&b Khan 1
J. Cameron-Dow Not out 7
T.J. Murtagh b Alam 0
W.B. Rankin lbw Nabi 9
Extras 4w, 3lb 7
Total All Out, 35.3 Overs 114
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 8 0 25 2
A. Alam 8 2 25 4
G.G. Naib 6 0 21 1
Nabi 7.3 1 18 1
Khan 6 0 22 2
Full Bowling Card

