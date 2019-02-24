Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

210-7
Result
Badge

Ireland

178-8

Afghanistan win by 32 runs

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan takes four wickets in four balls in 3-0 Ireland whitewash

Afghanistan seal series sweep - a day after breaking T20 world record

Rashid Khan is the seventh man to take a T20I hat-trick

Rashid Khan took four wickets in four balls as Afghanistan swept Ireland 3-0 in the T20I series in Dehradun - a day after they had struck the record score in the format.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Leg-spinner Rashid (5-27) dismissed Kevin O'Brien (74) from the final ball of the 16th over and then George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh from the first three deliveries of the 18th as he became the seventh man and first spinner to take a T20I hat-trick.

The 20-year-old then bowled Josh Little in the final over as Ireland made only 178-8 in reply to Afghanistan's 210-7 to lose the game by 32 runs.

Afghanistan had blazed 278-3 in Saturday's match - Hazratullah Zazai's 162 not out from 62 balls propelling his side past Australia's T20I record 263-3 against Sri Lanka and then to the best total in all T20s, beyond Royal Challengers Bangalore's 263-5 versus Pune Warriors in the 2013 IPL.

Mohammad Nabi smashed 81 from 36 balls in Afghanistan's 210-7 in Dehradun

Nabi played the destructive innings on Sunday, though, smashing seven sixes and six fours in his score of 81 from 36 balls - his efforts helping Asghar Afghan's men rack up 75 runs between overs 14 and 17, left-arm seamer Little's 17th over going for 25 runs.

Boyd Rankin claimed three wickets, including having Zazai (17) caught superbly by a diving Paul Stirling at mid-off, though his four overs were blasted for an eye-watering 53 runs.

O'Brien managed eight boundaries as Ireland made a fight of the chase, the 34-year-old putting on 96 with Andrew Balbirnie (47) for the second wicket, but his dismissal at the end of the 16th over with his team still requiring 58 proved pivotal.

O'Brien - the fourth Irishman to 1,000 T20I runs - was caught behind off Rashid, who then went on to dismiss Dockrell as Nabi claimed the ball in the deep, threw it in the air as he fell over the rope and then re-joined the field of play.

Rashid completed his hat-trick by having Getkate stumped and then made it four in four when he pinned Singh leg before with a googly - the subsequent dismissal of Little earning him a second T20I five-for, both now coming against Ireland, after his 5-3 in 2017.

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Durrani, I Safi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Afghan b Rahman 10
K.J. O'Brien c Shafiq b Khan 74
A. Balbirnie b Rahman 47
S.R. Thompson run out (Zadran) 1
G.H. Dockrell c Nabi b Khan 18
S.C. Getkate s Shafiq b Khan 2
S.W. Poynter Not out 10
S. Singh lbw Khan 0
J. Little b Khan 6
W.B. Rankin Not out 2
Extras 8w, 8
Total 20.0 Overs 178 - 8
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Rahman 4 0 42 2
Z. Akbar 1 0 13 0
S.A. Shirzad 4 0 42 0
S. Ashraf 4 0 39 0
Nabi 4 0 28 0
Khan 4 0 27 5
Full Bowling Card

