Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

210-7
Result
Badge

Ireland

178-8

Afghanistan win by 32 runs

Afghanistan vs Ireland

Paul Stirling's fifty for Ireland in vain as Afghanistan win first ODI

Paul Stirling struck three sixes and six fours in his 150-ball innings

Paul Stirling's 89 proved in vain as Ireland suffered a five-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in the first one-day international, at Dehra Dun.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Opener Stirling glued the innings together, with only George Dockrell (37) scoring more than 10 as Dawlat Zadran (3-35) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-14) wreaked havoc.

Ireland chose to bat but were shot out for 161 after collapsing to 14-3 and then 69-6, their frailties against spin exposed again after their 3-0 defeat in the Twenty20 series.

Dockrell and Stirling combined for the only notable stand of the innings, putting on 76 for the seventh wicket.

In reply, Afghanistan made a steady start through Mohammad Shahzad (43) and Hazratullah Zazai (25) - Kevin O'Brien limiting their stand to 43 with a brilliant boundary catch to remove Zazai.

Boyd Rankin dismissed Shahzad and Rahmat Shah in successive overs before Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 46 off 61 balls despite Simi Singh bowling a tidy 10 overs and returning 1-19.

Naib fell to a low return catch to Dockrell with only nine required for victory, only for Najibullah Zadran to finish the game in style by hitting the left-arm spinner for two sixes in the same over.

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Durrani, I Safi
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Afghan b Rahman 10
K.J. O'Brien c Shafiq b Khan 74
A. Balbirnie b Rahman 47
S.R. Thompson run out (Zadran) 1
G.H. Dockrell c Nabi b Khan 18
S.C. Getkate s Shafiq b Khan 2
S.W. Poynter Not out 10
S. Singh lbw Khan 0
J. Little b Khan 6
W.B. Rankin Not out 2
Extras 8w, 8
Total 20.0 Overs 178 - 8
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Rahman 4 0 42 2
Z. Akbar 1 0 13 0
S.A. Shirzad 4 0 42 0
S. Ashraf 4 0 39 0
Nabi 4 0 28 0
Khan 4 0 27 5
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK