Afghanistan vs Ireland

Paul Stirling's 89 proved in vain as Ireland suffered a five-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in the first one-day international, at Dehra Dun.

Opener Stirling glued the innings together, with only George Dockrell (37) scoring more than 10 as Dawlat Zadran (3-35) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-14) wreaked havoc.

Ireland chose to bat but were shot out for 161 after collapsing to 14-3 and then 69-6, their frailties against spin exposed again after their 3-0 defeat in the Twenty20 series.

Dockrell and Stirling combined for the only notable stand of the innings, putting on 76 for the seventh wicket.

In reply, Afghanistan made a steady start through Mohammad Shahzad (43) and Hazratullah Zazai (25) - Kevin O'Brien limiting their stand to 43 with a brilliant boundary catch to remove Zazai.

Boyd Rankin dismissed Shahzad and Rahmat Shah in successive overs before Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 46 off 61 balls despite Simi Singh bowling a tidy 10 overs and returning 1-19.

Naib fell to a low return catch to Dockrell with only nine required for victory, only for Najibullah Zadran to finish the game in style by hitting the left-arm spinner for two sixes in the same over.