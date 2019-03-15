Afghanistan vs Ireland

Afghanistan had the better of the opening day of their Test match against Ireland in Dehradun on Friday, bowling their opponents out for 172.

It could have been even worse for Ireland, who were 85-9 at one stage before a half-century from No 11 Tim Murtagh (54no) saved them somewhat from humiliation.

Afghanistan lost both their openers - Ihsanullah Jannat (7) and Mohammad Shahzad (40) falling to James Cameron-Dow (2-35) - before closing the day on 90-2, 82 runs behind.

This is only the second Test match for both teams since the ICC awarded them Test status in 2017. Afghanistan lost its inaugural Test to India last year, and Ireland lost to Pakistan.

On a day in which spinners bagged nine of the 12 wickets to fall, Ireland's batsmen came undone against the spin trio of Mohammad Nabi (3-36), Rashid Khan (2-20), and debutant Waqar Salamkheil (2-35).

Initially, opening batsman Paul Stirling smashed six fours in a breezy knock of 26, with captain William Porterfield appearing to have made the right decision to bat first, but then Ireland collapsed and lost seven wickets for 25 runs.

Fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai (3-41) bagged Stirling, caught behind, and dismantled Andy Balbirnie's (4) stumps with a vicious inswinger in his next over. In between, Nabi had Porterfield (9) trapped lbw in his second over.

Star legspinner Rashid (2-20) then dismissed two of Ireland's five debutants in his first over. James McCollom (4) was clean bowled off a sharp googly and Stuart Poynter dismissed lbw for a duck.

Nabi added the wickets of veteran Kevin O'Brien (12) and Stuart Thompson (3), while unorthodox left-arm spinner Salamkheil (2-35) removed Andy McBrine (3) and Cameron-Dow (9) after lunch, before Murtagh's superb unbeaten 54 off 75 balls frustrated Afghanistan until tea.

George Dockrell proved a perfect foil to Murtagh, scoring 39 himself as the pair put on 87 for the final wicket, until Ahmadzai finally ended their resistance, getting Dockrell out caught behind.

In reply, Ireland left-arm spinner Cameron-Dow, on debut, picked up Ihsanullah lbw, and took a scorching catch off his own bowling to dismiss Shahzad. But Rahmat Shah (22no) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (13no) saw Afghanistan safely through to stumps without further loss.