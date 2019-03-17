Cricket Match
Afghanistan
314
Ireland
172 & 220-6 (60.0 ov)
Afghanistan vs Ireland
|Ireland 2nd
|220-6 (78.0 ov)
|Afghanistan 1st
|314All out (106.3 ov)
|Ireland 1st
|172All out (60.0 ov)
|Ireland lead Afghanistan by 78 runs with 4 wickets remaining
Ireland 2nd Innings220-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.T.S. Porterfield (c)
|c Khail b Ahmadzai
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|P.R. Stirling
|lbw Ahmadzai
|14
|49
|2
|0
|28.57
|A. Balbirnie
|c Khail b Salamkheil
|82
|149
|11
|0
|55.03
|J.A. McCollum
|lbw Khan
|39
|96
|5
|0
|40.63
|K.J. O'Brien
|Not out
|51
|75
|6
|0
|68.00
|S.W. Poynter
|c Janat b Salamkheil
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|S.R. Thompson
|c Janat b Khan
|1
|12
|0
|0
|8.33
|G.H. Dockrell
|Not out
|25
|76
|2
|0
|32.89
|Extras
|1w, 4b, 2lb
|7
|Total
|78.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|220
- To Bat:
- A.R. McBrine,
- J. Cameron-Dow,
- T.J. Murtagh
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Porterfield 0.2ov
- 33 Stirling 16.2ov
- 137 Balbirnie 48.4ov
- 141 McCollum 49.4ov
- 150 Poynter 52.6ov
- 157 Thompson 55.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.Y. Ahmadzai
|12
|1
|37
|2
|3.08
|Nabi
|18
|1
|51
|0
|2.83
|Khan
|27
|5
|60
|2
|2.22
|M.W. Salamkheil
|13
|1
|42
|2
|3.23
|W. Momand
|8
|0
|24
|0
|3.00
Afghanistan 1st Innings314 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c&b Cameron-Dow
|40
|64
|6
|1
|62.50
|I. Janat
|lbw Cameron-Dow
|7
|34
|1
|0
|20.59
|R.S. Zurmatai
|b Murtagh
|98
|214
|15
|0
|45.79
|H. Shahidi
|lbw McBrine
|61
|154
|6
|0
|39.61
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|c Poynter b Thompson
|67
|92
|6
|4
|72.83
|M. Nabi
|c Cameron-Dow b Thompson
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|I.A. Khail
|b McBrine
|7
|40
|0
|0
|17.50
|R. Khan
|lbw Dockrell
|10
|8
|1
|1
|125.00
|M.Y. Ahmadzai
|lbw Dockrell
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|W. Momand
|c Balbirnie b Thompson
|6
|24
|1
|0
|25.00
|M.W. Salamkheil
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|3nb, 4w, 5b, 3lb
|15
|Total
|All Out, 106.3 Overs
|314
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Janat 12.3ov
- 68 Mohammadi 20.5ov
- 198 Shahidi 71.5ov
- 226 Zurmatai 81.4ov
- 227 Nabi 82.4ov
- 255 Khail 93.5ov
- 272 Khan 96.5ov
- 280 Ahmadzai 98.4ov
- 311 Afghan 104.4ov
- 314 Momand 106.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|22
|9
|33
|1
|1.50
|A.R. McBrine
|27
|4
|77
|2
|2.85
|J. Cameron-Dow
|18
|0
|94
|2
|5.22
|S.R. Thompson
|17.3
|5
|28
|3
|1.60
|Dockrell
|18
|4
|63
|2
|3.50
|O'Brien
|4
|1
|11
|0
|2.75
Ireland 1st Innings172 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.T.S. Porterfield (c)
|lbw Nabi
|9
|26
|2
|0
|34.62
|P.R. Stirling
|c Khail b Ahmadzai
|26
|30
|6
|0
|86.67
|A. Balbirnie
|b Ahmadzai
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|J.A. McCollum
|b Khan
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|K.J. O'Brien
|lbw Nabi
|12
|23
|2
|0
|52.17
|S.W. Poynter
|lbw Khan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.R. Thompson
|c Shahidi b Nabi
|3
|31
|0
|0
|9.68
|G.H. Dockrell
|c Khail b Ahmadzai
|39
|100
|6
|0
|39.00
|A.R. McBrine
|b Salamkheil
|3
|26
|0
|0
|11.54
|J. Cameron-Dow
|lbw Salamkheil
|9
|31
|0
|0
|29.03
|T.J. Murtagh
|Not out
|54
|75
|4
|2
|72.00
|Extras
|4b, 5lb
|9
|Total
|All Out, 60.0 Overs
|172
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Stirling 8.4ov
- 41 Porterfield 9.4ov
- 41 Balbirnie 10.5ov
- 55 McCollum 13.1ov
- 55 Poynter 13.3ov
- 59 O'Brien 20.1ov
- 62 Thompson 22.1ov
- 69 McBrine 29.3ov
- 85 Cameron-Dow 39.1ov
- 172 Dockrell 59.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.Y. Ahmadzai
|12
|2
|41
|3
|3.42
|W. Momand
|8
|3
|31
|0
|3.88
|Nabi
|14
|5
|36
|3
|2.57
|Khan
|12
|5
|20
|2
|1.67
|M.W. Salamkheil
|14
|4
|35
|2
|2.50
Match Details
- Date
- 15th - 19th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- B Shinwari
Live Commentary
-
77.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Salamkheil.
Tea time on Day Three in Dehradun after a back and forth afternoon session. Afghanistan came out full of energy, ripping out the Irish middle order by taking four quick wickets after lunch. However, since then O'Brien and Dockrell have built a mature partnership to stretch the lead to 78. This match is still nicely poised, the hosts are on top but the tourists are scrapping hard.
-
77.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Momand.
-
77.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Momand.
-
77.3
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Momand.
-
77.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
77.1
APPEAL! Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Khail, appeal made for Caught. Exuberant appeal but the ball just brushed the pad and not the inside edge.
-
76.6
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Janat.
-
76.5
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
76.4
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
76.3
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Salamkheil.
-
76.2
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Momand.
-
76.1
Rashid Khan to George Dockrell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
75.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
75.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salamkheil.
-
75.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
75.3
APPEAL! Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi, appeal made for L.B.W. Dockrell got in an awkward position there but the umpire doesn't think it was spinning enough to hit off stump.
-
75.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
75.1
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
74.6
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
74.5
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Soft hands from O'Brien means this edge shoots all along the turf and down to the third man rope. That completes a quality half century from Ireland's number five, he seems to have taken to Test cricket like a duck to water.
-
74.4
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
74.3
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
74.2
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
74.1
Rashid Khan to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
73.6
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
73.5
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
73.4
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
73.3
APPEAL! Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Khail, appeal made for Caught. Half-hearted appeal as O'Brien misses with a wild swipe.
-
73.2
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
73.1
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
72.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
72.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Momand. That's the fifty partnership between O'Brien and Dockrell, a vital one for Ireland as they seek to build a lead.
-
72.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
72.3
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
72.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
72.1
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
71.6
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
71.5
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
71.4
FOUR! Wafadar to George Dockrell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mohammadi. Slashed uppishly, there is no one at all catching in the cordon so a safe stroke by Dockrell. Shahzad barely even tries to cut it off, really lazy fielding on the boundary.
-
71.3
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khail.
-
71.2
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
71.1
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
70.6
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khail.
-
70.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
70.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
70.3
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
70.2
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mohammadi.
-
70.1
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
69.6
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Khail.
-
69.5
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khail.
-
69.4
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadzai.
-
69.3
Wafadar to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Salamkheil.
-
69.2
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Ahmadzai.
-
69.1
Wafadar to George Dockrell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
68.6
Mohammad Nabi to Kevin O'Brien. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.
-
68.5
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmadzai.
-
68.4
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
68.3
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, run save by Janat.
-
68.2
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
68.1
Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khail.