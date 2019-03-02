Cricket Match
Afghanistan
250-7 (48.3 ov)
Ireland
Afghanistan vs Ireland
Afghanistan 1st Innings250-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Balbirnie b McBrine
|67
|43
|5
|5
|155.81
|M.J. Ahmadi
|c Porterfield b Dockrell
|22
|53
|3
|0
|41.51
|R.S. Zurmatai
|b Dockrell
|54
|66
|8
|0
|81.82
|H. Shahidi
|c Singh b Rankin
|52
|78
|4
|0
|66.67
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|b McBrine
|8
|3
|2
|0
|266.67
|M. Nabi
|c Porterfield b Singh
|24
|20
|0
|2
|120.00
|G. Naib
|s Poynter b Dockrell
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|R. Khan
|Not out
|11
|12
|0
|1
|91.67
|I.A. Khali
|Not out
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|48.3 Overs, 7 wkts
|250
- To Bat:
- S.A. Shirzad,
- M. Ur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 90 Zazai 15.2ov
- 92 Ahmadi 16.2ov
- 179 Zurmatai 35.4ov
- 188 Afghan 36.3ov
- 226 Nabi 42.3ov
- 234 Shahidi 44.3ov
- 234 Naib 45.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murtagh
|9.3
|1
|47
|0
|4.95
|A.R. McBrine
|9
|0
|43
|2
|4.78
|Rankin
|9
|1
|38
|1
|4.22
|S. Singh
|8
|0
|33
|1
|4.13
|J. Cameron-Dow
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9.00
|Dockrell
|9
|1
|51
|3
|5.67
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Mar 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- B Shinwari, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- I Safi
Live Commentary
48.3
SIX! Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rashid smashes this one into the stands for the first boundary in a while, and just as the rain starts to pour
48.2
Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
48.1
Tim Murtagh to Ikram Ali Khail. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
47.6
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
George Dockrell to Rashid Khan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.
-
George Dockrell to Rashid Khan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
-
George Dockrell to Rashid Khan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Cameron-Dow.
-
Tim Murtagh to Ikram Ali Khail. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
Tim Murtagh to Ikram Ali Khail. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Balbirnie.
-
Tim Murtagh to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
George Dockrell to Ikram Ali Khail. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
OUT! Stumped. George Dockrell to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, by Poynter.
-
George Dockrell to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
Boyd Rankin to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
Boyd Rankin to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
Boyd Rankin to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
OUT! Caught. Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Singh. Shahidi pulls a short ball towards deep mid wicket but didn't get all of it and finds Singh who takes comfortably in the deep
-
Boyd Rankin to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
George Dockrell to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
-
George Dockrell to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
-
George Dockrell to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Rankin.
-
George Dockrell to Gulbadin Naib. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
George Dockrell to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
George Dockrell to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
-
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
OUT! Caught. Simi Singh to Mohammad Nabi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Porterfield. Nabi goes for another big shot but doesn't get all of it, the skipper makes no mistake at long on
-
Simi Singh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.
-
Simi Singh to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.
-
George Dockrell to Mohammad Nabi. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
SIX! George Dockrell to Mohammad Nabi. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed over long on for 6 runs. High full toss which is dispatched for six straight down the ground
-
George Dockrell to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
George Dockrell to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
George Dockrell to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Poynter.
-
George Dockrell to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rankin.
-
Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, middle stump swayed away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Poynter.
-
Boyd Rankin to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
-
Boyd Rankin to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.
-
Boyd Rankin to Mohammad Nabi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
-
FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Short ball which is cut away between point and third man
-
Tim Murtagh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump down the track Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
-
Tim Murtagh to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, run save by McBrine.
-
Tim Murtagh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
Tim Murtagh to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.
-
Tim Murtagh to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Slower ball full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.