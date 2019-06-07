Afghanistan vs New Zealand

Highlights from Cardiff as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan on day six of the Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib believes his side's "natural game" can counter New Zealand's experience in Saturday's World Cup clash at Taunton.

The Black Caps lead the table following victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - and, in all, have won 10 of their last 11 World Cup games.

"They have plenty of experience," admitted Naib, whose side are still looking for their first point in the tournament after defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka.

"It's important we don't look for the names, just play the ball. Trent Boult and also Matt Henry and the other guys, they have much, much experience.

"But we look forward to playing our natural game and the Afghan way. Hopefully we do the best we can."

Afghanistan go into the game without experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury and replaced by Ikram Ali Khil.

"Shahzad is a great player for Afghanistan," added Naib. "We'll miss a lot of things about him. I'm really upset for him."

Afghanistan have only faced New Zealand once before in 50-over cricket, losing by six wickets at the 2015 World Cup.

Afghanistan squad: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

