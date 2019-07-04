Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

 
In Play
Badge

W Indies

51-1  (12.2 ov)

West Indies are 51 for 1 with 37.4 overs left

Afghanistan vs W Indies

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE!

Updates from Headingley as Afghanistan take on West Indies. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
4th Jul 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c Khil b Zadran 7
E. Lewis Not out 31
S.D. Hope Not out 11
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 12.2 Overs 51 - 1
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 4 0 13 0
D. Zadran 5 1 21 1
S.A. Shirzad 2 0 12 0
G.G. Naib 1 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card