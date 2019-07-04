Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
West Indies are 51 for 1 with 37.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
w indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.H. Gayle
|c Khil b Zadran
|7
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|31
|S.D. Hope
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|12.2 Overs
|51 - 1
afghanistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M. Zadran
|4
|0
|13
|0
|D. Zadran
|5
|1
|21
|1
|S.A. Shirzad
|2
|0
|12
|0
|G.G. Naib
|1
|0
|3
|0