W Indies 1st Innings53-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|c Khil b Zadran
|7
|18
|1
|0
|38.89
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|32
|39
|4
|1
|82.05
|S.D. Hope
|Not out
|12
|22
|1
|0
|54.55
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|13.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Gayle 5.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Zadran
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
|D. Zadran
|5
|1
|21
|1
|4.20
|S.A. Shirzad
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|G.G. Naib
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Nabi
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|3.60
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
Live Commentary
-
13.1
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
12.6
Mohammad Nabi to Shai Hope. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
12.5
Mohammad Nabi to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
12.4
Mohammad Nabi to Evin Lewis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari.
-
12.3
Mohammad Nabi to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari.
-
12.2
Mohammad Nabi to Evin Lewis. Off break yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
12.1
Mohammad Nabi to Evin Lewis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.6
Gulbadin Naib to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
West Indies going fine so far. Lewis looks in good touch in particular. They are not getting away from Afghanistan, though.
-
11.5
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.
-
11.4
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
11.3
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Khan.
-
11.2
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
11.1
Gulbadin Naib to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
10.6
Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Naib.
-
10.5
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nabi.
-
10.4
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
10.3
Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nabi.
-
10.2
Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
10.1
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.6
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.5
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
9.4
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.3
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
9.2
APPEAL! Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Khil, appeal made for Caught. A shout for the catch down the legside, but the ball flicks off the pad. No bat involved.
-
9.1
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
8.6
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
8.5
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
8.4
Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Naib.
-
8.3
Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shinwari, fielded by Naib.
-
8.2
SIX! Sayed Shirzad to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. That's massive! Not the length or the line to be bowling to Lewis. He hangs back in the crease, and dispatches it over long leg for a monster six.
-
8.1
Sayed Shirzad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
7.6
FOUR! Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Dawlat doesn't adjust his line to the left hander, and Lewis just helps the ball on its way past short fine leg for four more.
-
7.5
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shirzad.
-
7.4
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
7.3
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.2
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
7.1
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Khan. Oh dear, that's an absolute dolly. Hope clips it off the pads, but cannot keep his shot down. Chipped straight to Rashid Khan at short mid wicket, who gets it at the perfect height, but it pops out the hands. Afghanistan's good start could have been even better!
-
6.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shai Hope. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shirzad.
-
6.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shai Hope. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
6.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shai Hope. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
6.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shai Hope. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
6.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Zadran.
-
6.2
Wide Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Khil.
-
6.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
5.6
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
5.5
Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.4
FOUR! Dawlat Zadran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Hope is off and running straight away. Angled back into him, and he tucks it away very fine.
-
5.3
OUT! Caught. Dawlat Zadran to Chris Gayle. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Khil. Edged and gone! Chris Gayle's last World Cup innings doesn't last too long. A wild swing of the bat, did well to even reach this delivery it was so wide, and feathers it through to the keeper.
-
5.2
Dawlat Zadran to Chris Gayle., on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
5.1
Dawlat Zadran to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
4.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Chris Gayle. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shirzad.
-
4.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Chris Gayle. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
4.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
4.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
4.2
FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Too much width given there, and Lewis pounces on it. Carved away through point to the boundary.
-
4.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Evin Lewis. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Afghan.