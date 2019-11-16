Cricket Match
Afghanistan
147-7 (20.0 ov)
W Indies
Afghanistan vs W Indies
|Afghanistan 1st
|147-7 (20.0 ov)
|Afghanistan are 147 for 7 - Between Innings
Afghanistan 1st Innings147-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c King b Williams
|26
|15
|3
|1
|173.33
|R. Gurbaz
|c Pollard b Williams
|15
|12
|2
|0
|125.00
|K. Janat
|lbw Holder
|26
|18
|5
|0
|144.44
|M.A. Afghan
|c Ramdin b Holder
|8
|14
|0
|0
|57.14
|I. Zadran
|c Pollard b Paul
|11
|12
|0
|1
|91.67
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|20
|24
|0
|0
|83.33
|M. Nabi
|c Williams b Paul
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|G. Naib
|lbw Williams
|24
|18
|2
|1
|133.33
|R. Khan (c)
|Not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|Extras
|1nb, 8w,
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|147
- To Bat:
- N.u. Murid,
- M. Ur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Gurbaz 4.2ov
- 42 Zazai 4.3ov
- 62 Afghan 8.4ov
- 77 Janat 10.4ov
- 88 Zadran 12.3ov
- 97 Nabi 14.1ov
- 141 Naib 19.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Holder
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|K.O.K. Williams
|3.3
|0
|17
|3
|4.86
|K.M.A. Paul
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|H.R. Walsh
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|Pollard
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Ekana International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- I Safi, A S Durrani
- TV Umpire
- A S Pakteen
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Kharoti
Live Commentary
-
19.6
FOUR! Kesrick Williams to Rashid Khan. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
19.5
Kesrick Williams to Najibullah Zadran. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
19.4
Kesrick Williams to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
19.3
OUT! L.B.W. Kesrick Williams to Gulbadin Naib. Leg cutter half volley, off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to. Plumb. Easy decision for the umpire to make with Gulbadin struck on the pad in front of the stumps. Very good from Williams to keep it full and change the pace.
-
19.2
Kesrick Williams to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, bottom edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
19.1
Kesrick Williams to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
18.6
SIX! Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Hoisted into the crowd. Maybe not the best length to bowl at this stage of the game.
-
18.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
18.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
18.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
18.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
18.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
17.6
Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
17.5
Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
17.4
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Waited until the last moment to strike it over the top. So slow from Paul and sat in the wicket for ages.
-
17.3
Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
17.2
Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
17.1
Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
16.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
16.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
16.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.3
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs, mis-fielded by Ramdin.
-
16.2
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Heaved out into the deep. Much needed boundary as the pressure was building and overs are running out.
-
16.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
15.6
Kesrick Williams to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by King.
-
15.5
Kesrick Williams to Gulbadin Naib. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
15.4
Kesrick Williams to Najibullah Zadran. Leg cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
15.3
Kesrick Williams to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
15.2
Kesrick Williams to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, down leg side no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
15.1
Kesrick Williams to Gulbadin Naib. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
14.6
Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
14.5
Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by King.
-
14.4
Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
14.3
Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
14.2
Keemo Paul to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
14.1
OUT! Caught. Keemo Paul to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Williams. Tough to come out and try to hit the ball out of the park straight away. That's what Nabi tried to do after five balls but he hadn't worked out the pace of the wicket. Safe hands from Williams on the edge of the ring.
-
13.6
Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
13.5
Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.4
Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
13.3
Kieron Pollard to Mohammad Nabi. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
13.2
Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.2
Wide Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
13.1
Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
12.6
Keemo Paul to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
12.5
FREE HIT. Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
12.5
FREE HIT. Wide Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
12.5
No ball Keemo Paul to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
12.4
Keemo Paul to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
12.3
OUT! Caught. Keemo Paul to Ibrahim Zadran. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Pollard. Change of pace does the trick. Ibrahim was early on the shot so ended up popping the ball straight to Pollard who was lurking in close. Wickets keep tumbling when Afghanistan need a partnership.
-
12.2
Keemo Paul to Ibrahim Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
12.1
SIX! Keemo Paul to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Stand and deliver. Hit through the line of the ball back over the head of mid off.
-
11.6
Kieron Pollard to Ibrahim Zadran. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
11.5
Kieron Pollard to Ibrahim Zadran. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by King.
-
11.4
Kieron Pollard to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Paul.
-
11.3
Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
11.2
Kieron Pollard to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
11.1
Kieron Pollard to Ibrahim Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
10.6
Jason Holder to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
10.5
Jason Holder to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
10.4
OUT! L.B.W. Jason Holder to Karim Janat. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to. Janat might not be happy with the decision when he sees the replay. Looked a little high and maybe going down the leg side. No DRS though so he will have to head back.
-
10.3
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
10.2
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
10.1
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.