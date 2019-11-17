Cricket Match
Afghanistan
49-3 (8.2 ov)
W Indies
Afghanistan vs W Indies
|Afghanistan 1st
|49-3 (8.2 ov)
|Afghanistan are 49 for 3 with 11.4 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings49-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Lewis b Cottrell
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R. Gurbaz
|Not out
|36
|27
|2
|3
|133.33
|K. Janat
|c Hope b Cottrell
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|I. Zadran
|run out (Holder)
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10.00
|M.A. Afghan
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|8.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|49
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Zazai 0.5ov
- 12 Janat 2.6ov
- 44 Zadran 7.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|3
|0
|15
|2
|5.00
|Holder
|3
|0
|14
|0
|4.67
|K.O.K. Williams
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|K. Pierre
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Ekana International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, I Safi
- TV Umpire
- A S Durrani
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Kharoti
Live Commentary
-
8.2
Khary Pierre to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
8.1
Khary Pierre to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
7.6
Jason Holder to Asghar Afghan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by King.
-
7.5
APPEAL! Jason Holder to Asghar Afghan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Hope, appeal made for Caught. Sharp bowling by Holder, testing out the middle of the pitch.
-
7.4
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
7.3
OUT! Run Out. Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Yorker, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly mid on, direct hit by Holder. Fantastic work by Holder to turn and throw down the non-striker's stumps in one smooth motion. There was confusion between the batsman as Gurbaz set off for a run without really knowing where the ball was. By the time he realised it was too late with Ibrahim committed.
-
7.2
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
7.1
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
6.6
Khary Pierre to Ibrahim Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
6.5
Khary Pierre to Ibrahim Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
6.4
Khary Pierre to Ibrahim Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
6.3
Khary Pierre to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
6.2
SIX! Khary Pierre to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Holder is the tallest man on the field lurking at long on, but he can only stand and watch as this soars over his head and into the crowd. Gurbaz is brimming with confidence this evening.
-
6.1
Khary Pierre to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
6.1
Wide Khary Pierre to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to third man for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Hope, fielded by Williams.
-
5.6
Kesrick Williams to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
5.5
Kesrick Williams to Ibrahim Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
5.4
Kesrick Williams to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
5.3
Kesrick Williams to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
5.2
Kesrick Williams to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
5.1
SIX! Kesrick Williams to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Clubbed over long on, beautifully struck by Gurbaz. Pressure on Williams immediately.
-
4.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
4.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
4.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
4.4
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
4.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower ball short, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Swatted over mid wicket, Gurbaz loves to hit the ball in that area. He's got a decent start now needs to kick on.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
3.6
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
3.5
Jason Holder to Ibrahim Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
3.4
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
3.3
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
3.2
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
3.1
SIX! Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Wow, where did that come from? Gurbaz shovels Holder with complete disdain for the first six of the match. Clean striking.
-
2.6
OUT! Caught. Sheldon Cottrell to Karim Janat. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Hope. Janat looks to give himself room to free his arms but only succeeds in nicking one through to the keeper. Another salute from Cottrell, he is a beast in the powerplay. Windies on top in Lucknow.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Karim Janat. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Paul.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pierre. Clears the leaping Lewis by a couple of inches.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by King.
-
2.2
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A full extension of the arms from Gurbaz sends this soaring high and handsome over the legside. Slightly too short from Cottrell and he gets punished.
-
2.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Karim Janat. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Karim Janat. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
1.4
Jason Holder to Karim Janat. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
1.1
Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
1.1
Wide Jason Holder to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Karim Janat. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.5
OUT! Caught. Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Lewis. An early salute from Cottrell as he grabs the big wicket of Zazai. The left-armer ran his fingers across the ball and got it to stick in the pitch so the opener was through his shot way too early. Great start for the men in maroon.
-
0.5
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Hope, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.