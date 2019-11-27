Rahkeem Cornwall took 7-75 as West Indies bowled out Afghanistan for 187 on day one of the standalone Test at Lucknow.

The robust off-spinner took the first and last wickets of the Afghanistan innings and was a threat throughout, taking four wickets in as many overs to rip through the middle-order on a big-turning pitch.

West Indies will have the unenviable task of batting last on this surface after Jason Holder's decision to bowl first at the toss and, as such, will hope to build a significant first-innings lead and after losing two early wickets, John Campbell (30no) and Shamarh Brooks (19no) took them to 68-2 at the close, to trail by 119 runs.

Afghanistan had made a solid start with Javed Ahmadi (39) and Ihsanullah (24) putting on 56 for the second wicket before Jomel Warrican (1-35) broke the stand and 84-1 soon became 98-6 as Cornwall took over.

A 54-run stand between Afsar Zazai (32) and Amir Hamza (34) frustrated the Windies for almost 20 overs before Cornwall had the former lbw with the innings wrapped up soon after.

West Indies then lost Kraigg Brathwaite (11), lbw to Hamza (1-25), and Shai Hope (8), caught at slip after a beauty from Rashid Khan (1-24), before Campbell and Brooks steadied the ship and batted through to stumps.