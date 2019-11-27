Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Afghanistan

187 (68.3 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

68-2

West Indies trail Afghanistan by 119 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Afghanistan vs W Indies

Rahkeem Cornwall takes 7-75 as West Indies skittle Afghanistan at Lucknow

Campbell (30no) and Brooks (19no) take Windies to 68-2 at stumps in reply

Rahkeem Cornwall took 7-75 as wickets tumbled on day one at Lucknow

Rahkeem Cornwall took 7-75 as West Indies bowled out Afghanistan for 187 on day one of the standalone Test at Lucknow.

The robust off-spinner took the first and last wickets of the Afghanistan innings and was a threat throughout, taking four wickets in as many overs to rip through the middle-order on a big-turning pitch.

West Indies will have the unenviable task of batting last on this surface after Jason Holder's decision to bowl first at the toss and, as such, will hope to build a significant first-innings lead and after losing two early wickets, John Campbell (30no) and Shamarh Brooks (19no) took them to 68-2 at the close, to trail by 119 runs.

Afghanistan had made a solid start with Javed Ahmadi (39) and Ihsanullah (24) putting on 56 for the second wicket before Jomel Warrican (1-35) broke the stand and 84-1 soon became 98-6 as Cornwall took over.

A 54-run stand between Afsar Zazai (32) and Amir Hamza (34) frustrated the Windies for almost 20 overs before Cornwall had the former lbw with the innings wrapped up soon after.

West Indies then lost Kraigg Brathwaite (11), lbw to Hamza (1-25), and Shai Hope (8), caught at slip after a beauty from Rashid Khan (1-24), before Campbell and Brooks steadied the ship and batted through to stumps.

Match Details

Date
27th Nov - 1st Dec 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Ekana International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A S Pakteen
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
B Shinwari

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite lbw Hotak 11
J.D. Campbell Not out 30
S.D. Hope c Janat b Khan 7
S.S.J. Brooks Not out 19
Extras 1nb, 1
Total 22.0 Overs 68 - 2
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.Y. Ahmadzai 4 1 9 0
H. Hotak 8 1 25 1
Khan 8 2 24 1
Z. Khan 2 0 10 0
Full Bowling Card

