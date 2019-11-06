Cricket Match
Afghanistan
26-2 (10.0 ov)
W Indies
Afghanistan vs W Indies
|Afghanistan 1st
|26-2 (10.0 ov)
|Afghanistan are 26 for 2 with 40.0 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings26-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|b Cottrell
|9
|21
|1
|0
|42.86
|M.J. Ahmadi
|c Pooran b Holder
|5
|13
|1
|0
|38.46
|R.S. Zurmatai
|Not out
|6
|11
|1
|0
|54.55
|I.A. Khail
|Not out
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|10.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|26
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Zazai 4.5ov
- 15 Ahmadi 5.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|15
|1
|3.75
|Holder
|4.3
|1
|7
|1
|1.56
|A.S. Joseph
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Ekana International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, B Shinwari
- TV Umpire
- I Safi
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Durrani
Live Commentary
-
9.6
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
9.5
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
9.4
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope. Holder has it going both ways to the left-hander.
-
9.3
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
9.2
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
9.1
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
8.6
Alzarri Joseph to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
8.5
Alzarri Joseph to Rahmat Shah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.4
Alzarri Joseph to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
8.3
Alzarri Joseph to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.3
Wide Alzarri Joseph to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
8.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
8.1
Alzarri Joseph to Ikram Ali Khail. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd.
-
7.6
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
7.5
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
7.4
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
7.3
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
7.2
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
7.1
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
6.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Gorgeous piece of timing. Eased off the front foot, opening the face of the bat just enough on impact to find the gap.
-
6.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
6.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
6.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
6.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
6.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
5.6
Jason Holder to Ikram Ali Khail. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
5.5
OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge to second slip, by Pooran. Two quick strikes for the visitors. Holder gets into the action, tempting Ahmadi outside his off stump and finding the edge. Limited foot movement and it was all hands reaching out trying to negate the swing.
-
5.4
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.3
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
5.2
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
5.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Width offered and Ahmadi takes full advantage. Customary chase for the fielders but they know this is going to the fence.
-
4.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
4.5
OUT! Bowled. Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to. Great comeback. Yorker at the toes not allowing Zazai to free his arms. Hard work out in the middle for the left-hander and his day with the bat in done.
-
4.4
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Slapped back past the bowler. Not the prettiest shot you will ever see but effective.
-
4.4
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
4.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Javed Ahmadi. In-swinging yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
3.6
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
3.5
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
3.4
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, dropped catch by Hetmyer. Very nearly wicket number one. Cross seam delivery which makes the ball stick in the surface and get Zazai playing the shot early. Straight up into the sky but with enough distance to make the catch difficult.
-
3.3
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.2
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
3.1
Jason Holder to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope. Two big swings and misses. Zazai is getting increasingly frustrated.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope. Cottrell has got it on a string at the minute.
-
2.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
1.4
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Jason Holder to Javed Ahmadi. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis, fielded by Walsh.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Hazratullah Zazai. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.