Cricket Match
Afghanistan
107-6 (31.4 ov)
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe
|Afghanistan 1st
|107-6 (31.4 ov)
|Afghanistan are 107 for 6
Afghanistan 1st Innings107-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Malik
|b Muzarabani
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|I. Zadran
|c Musakanda b Nyauchi
|31
|41
|5
|0
|75.61
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Chakabva b Muzarabani
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75.00
|M. Ahmad
|c Butt b Nyauchi
|12
|23
|2
|0
|52.17
|H. Shahidi
|b Nyauchi
|5
|14
|1
|0
|35.71
|A.K. Zazai
|Not out
|35
|64
|6
|0
|54.69
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|c Chakabva b Muzarabani
|13
|36
|2
|0
|36.11
|A.W. Noori
|Not out
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|Extras
|2nb, 1w,
|3
|Total
|31.4 Overs, 6 wkts
|107
- To Bat:
- M.Y. Ahmadzai,
- A.H. Hotak,
- Z.P. Khan
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Malik 0.1ov
- 8 Zurmatai 2.2ov
- 37 Ahmad 9.6ov
- 52 Zadran 13.1ov
- 69 Shahidi 15.3ov
- 91 Afghan 26.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Muzarabani
|11
|2
|48
|3
|4.36
|V.M. Nyauchi
|10
|1
|34
|3
|3.40
|D.T. Tiripano
|7
|2
|14
|0
|2.00
|R.P. Burl
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 6th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- A S Durrani
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- S Sam
Live Commentary
-
31.4
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
31.3
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nyauchi.
-
31.2
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
31.1
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
30.6
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
30.5
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
30.4
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
30.3
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
30.2
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.1
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
29.6
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Butt.
-
29.5
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
29.4
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nyauchi.
-
29.3
Donald Tiripano to Abdul Wasi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
-
29.2
Donald Tiripano to Abdul Wasi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
29.1
Donald Tiripano to Abdul Wasi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
28.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
28.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
28.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Short, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
28.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
28.2
FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
28.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Abdul Wasi. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kasuza.
-
27.6
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
27.5
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
27.4
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
27.3
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
27.2
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
27.1
Donald Tiripano to Afsar Zazai. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
26.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Abdul Wasi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
26.5
OUT! Caught. Blessing Muzarabani to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Chakabva. Edged and taken! Afghan looks to defend this one away but gets an outside edge, and the keeper takes a regulation catch behind the stumps.
-
26.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run.
-
26.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
26.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
26.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
25.6
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
25.5
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
25.4
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
25.3
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
25.2
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
25.1
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
24.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
24.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
24.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
24.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
24.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
24.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Afsar Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
23.6
Ryan Burl to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
-
23.5
Ryan Burl to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.4
Ryan Burl to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Madhevere.
-
23.3
Ryan Burl to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.2
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
23.1
Ryan Burl to Afsar Zazai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.6
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge back to bowler for no runs. That's Llunch on day 1 as Afghanistan has scored 85 for the loss of five wickets from 23 overs. Currently, Afsar Zazai and Asghar Afghan remain unbeaten on the crease. They will look to add up their total on board without losing any more wickets. Join us for the post-lunch session in about 40 minutes.
-
22.5
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
22.4
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
22.3
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
22.2
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
22.1
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.