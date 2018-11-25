Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

33-0 (4.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

Australia are 33 for 0 with 15.4 overs left

Australia vs India

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 29-0 (4.1 ov)
Australia 1st Innings29-0

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.J.M. Short Not out 17 14 3 0 121.43
A.J. Finch (c) Not out 12 12 2 0 100.00
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 4.1 Overs, 0 wkts 29
To Bat: 
C.A. Lynn,
G.J. Maxwell,
M.P. Stoinis,
B.R. McDermott,
A.T. Carey,
N.M. Coulter-Nile,
M.A. Starc,
A.J. Tye,
A. Zampa

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 2 0 12 0 6.00
K.K. Ahmed 1.2 0 12 0 9.00
J.J. Bumrah 1 0 7 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
25th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Umpires
P Wilson, G A Abood
TV Umpire
S D Fry
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
P J Gillespie

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 25, 2018 8:10am

  •  

    4.2

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Khaleel Ahmed to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    3.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    3.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    3.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    3.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    3.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    2.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    2.4

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    2.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

  •  

    2.2

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Effortless power down the ground.

  •  

    1.6

    Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.5

    APPEAL! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, direct hit by Kohli, appeal made for Run Out. Kohli with a quickfire return trying to catch Finch napping.

  •  

    1.4

    Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    1.4

    Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.3

    Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    1.3

    Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Drilled through mid wicket. Short arm jabbed with power.

  •  

    1.1

    Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.6

    APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to second slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma, appeal made for L.B.W. Struck outside the line and the batsmen scamper through for a leg bye.

  •  

    0.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    0.4

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. First boundary for the Aussies. Stand and deliver from Short. Too wide.

  •  

    0.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    0.2

    APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.

Full Commentary