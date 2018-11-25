Cricket Match
Australia
33-0 (4.2 ov)
India
Australia vs India
|Australia 1st
|29-0 (4.1 ov)
|Australia are 33 for 0 with 15.4 overs left
Australia 1st Innings29-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.J.M. Short
|Not out
|17
|14
|3
|0
|121.43
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|12
|12
|2
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|4.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|K.K. Ahmed
|1.2
|0
|12
|0
|9.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P Wilson, G A Abood
- TV Umpire
- S D Fry
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- P J Gillespie
Live Commentary
-
4.2
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Khaleel Ahmed to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.6
Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
3.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
3.2
Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
3.1
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to D'Arcy Short. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
2.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
2.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
2.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Effortless power down the ground.
-
1.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.5
APPEAL! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, direct hit by Kohli, appeal made for Run Out. Kohli with a quickfire return trying to catch Finch napping.
-
1.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
1.4
Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
1.3
Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
1.3
Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
1.2
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Drilled through mid wicket. Short arm jabbed with power.
-
1.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.6
APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to second slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma, appeal made for L.B.W. Struck outside the line and the batsmen scamper through for a leg bye.
-
0.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.4
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. First boundary for the Aussies. Stand and deliver from Short. Too wide.
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
0.2
APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to D'Arcy Short. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.