Cricket Match
Australia vs India
Australia 1st Innings132-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.J.M. Short
|b Ahmed
|14
|15
|2
|0
|93.33
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Pant b Kumar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Lynn
|c Pandya b Ahmed
|13
|13
|1
|1
|100.00
|G.J. Maxwell
|b Pandya
|19
|22
|1
|0
|86.36
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Karthik b Bumrah
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|B.R. McDermott
|Not out
|32
|30
|2
|1
|106.67
|A.T. Carey
|c Pandya b Yadav
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|c sub b Kumar
|18
|9
|1
|2
|200.00
|A.J. Tye
|Not out
|12
|13
|2
|0
|92.31
|Extras
|12w, 1b, 3lb
|16
|Total
|19.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|132
- To Bat:
- A. Zampa,
- J.P. Behrendorff
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Finch 0.2ov
- 27 Lynn 3.5ov
- 35 Short 5.3ov
- 41 Stoinis 6.3ov
- 62 Maxwell 10.6ov
- 74 Carey 13.1ov
- 101 Coulter-Nile 15.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|3
|0
|20
|2
|6.67
|K.K. Ahmed
|4
|0
|39
|2
|9.75
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|K. Yadav
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|K.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Nov 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- G A Abood, S D Fry
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- P J Gillespie
Live Commentary
-
18.6
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Ben McDermott. Yorker, off stump backing away Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. What a shot! Brilliant invention from McDermott. The last ball was a fantastic yorker. McDermott guessed it would be the yorker again and it was. The ball was crashing into the base of off stump but McDermott gave himself a bit of room and ran the ball off the face of the bat and it whistled past Pant to the boundary!
-
18.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Ben McDermott. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
18.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
18.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
18.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
18.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
18.1
Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to fine leg for 5 runs. That's quick! It's beaten everything and gone straight over Pant's head!
-
17.6
SIX! Khaleel Ahmed to Ben McDermott. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Costly mistake from Pant! McDermott back on strike hits the slower ball for a maximum last ball of the over!
-
17.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Andrew Tye. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pant, fielded by Bumrah.
-
17.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Andrew Tye. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
17.3
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Andrew Tye. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. That's streaky but will be four more! Tye was trying to hit legside, not to third man.
-
17.2
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Andrew Tye. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Slapped away by Tye, too short and it got the treatment.
-
17.2
Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Andrew Tye. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
17.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Ben McDermott. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
16.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant. Bumrah too quick for Tye.
-
16.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Ben McDermott. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Slog, to square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ahmed.
-
16.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Half volley, off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
16.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
16.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Andrew Tye. Short, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
15.6
OUT! Caught (Sub). Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point. One shot too many! Coulter-Nile goes in very similar fashion to Stoinis earlier on, caught by the man at deep point.
-
15.5
SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Even better! Fantastic pull shot! He was into position so quickly, it wasn't all that short but pulled away flat and hard and that's gone the best part of 100 metres.
-
15.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ben McDermott. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
15.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ben McDermott. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
15.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ben McDermott. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
15.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ben McDermott. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
14.6
Krunal Pandya to Ben McDermott. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
14.5
Krunal Pandya to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
14.4
FOUR! Krunal Pandya to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Quick feet and that will be four more! Top shot from Coulter-Nile, he looks in good touch.
-
14.3
Krunal Pandya to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, mis-fielded by Rahul.
-
14.2
Krunal Pandya to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, mis-timed to leg gully for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
14.1
Krunal Pandya to Ben McDermott. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
13.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
13.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
13.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
13.3
SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. What a shot first ball! Kuldeep has dominated the top order batsmen but gets no respect from Coulter-Nile! Launched down the ground for six!
-
13.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
13.1
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Pandya. Tries to hit to that big legside boundary against the spin and that is an easy catch. Not the best shot selection from Carey. Kuldeep is so good he forces batsmen to take risks.
-
12.6
Krunal Pandya to Alex Carey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
12.5
Krunal Pandya to Ben McDermott. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
12.4
Krunal Pandya to Alex Carey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
12.3
Krunal Pandya to Ben McDermott. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
12.2
Krunal Pandya to Ben McDermott. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
12.1
Krunal Pandya to Alex Carey. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
11.6
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Swept firmly behind square, good shot.
-
11.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.
-
11.5
Wide Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
11.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
11.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
11.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
11.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
10.6
OUT! Bowled. Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to. Well they won't be sweating about that LBW! Krunal has done for Maxwell the very next ball with a lovely slower one that gripped and beat Maxwell's outside edge. Australia in real trouble now.
-
10.5
APPEAL! Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Close! Pant is keen behind the stumps. India decide not to review, Krunal seems to think there might have been some bat involved.
-
10.4
Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
10.3
FOUR! Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Top shot from Maxwell, catches up with one down the legside and hits it away fine for four, that's not an easy shot to play.
-
10.2
Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, in the air under control to short third man for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
10.1
Krunal Pandya to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
9.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
9.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
9.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Glenn Maxwell. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben McDermott. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.