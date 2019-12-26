Cricket Match
Australia
New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand
|Australia 1st
|Australia are 67 for 2
Australia 1st Innings67-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Southee b Wagner
|41
|64
|3
|0
|64.06
|J.A. Burns
|b Boult
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|23
|72
|3
|0
|31.94
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|1
|19
|0
|0
|5.26
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|26.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|67
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Burns 0.4ov
- 61 Warner 21.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|8
|1
|23
|1
|2.88
|Southee
|7
|2
|17
|0
|2.43
|C. de Grandhomme
|5
|1
|15
|0
|3.00
|N Wagner
|6
|2
|10
|1
|1.67
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 30th Dec 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- G A Abood
Live Commentary
-
25.6
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, Gloved to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner. A tremendous contest between Wagner and Smith in the final over. Smith not happy at not being given leg byes when he thinks he's taking evasive action. He wanders off chatting to the umpires.
A cracking morning session ends with honours just around even. There has been some assistance for the seamers and perhaps some evidence that this will get tougher to bat on as the game progresses.
-
25.5
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, hit body to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
25.4
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
25.3
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
25.2
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
25.1
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side on the back foot padded, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
24.6
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
24.5
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
24.4
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
24.3
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, middle stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
24.2
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
24.1
FOUR! Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
23.6
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, to leg on the back foot Fended, Gloved to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner. Excellent stuff from Wagner. Not letting Smith settle at all.
-
23.5
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
23.4
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
23.3
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
23.2
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
23.1
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
22.6
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
22.5
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
22.4
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
22.3
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
22.2
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
22.1
Trent Boult to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
21.6
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by de Grandhomme.
-
21.5
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
21.4
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
21.3
Neil Wagner to Steven Smith. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
21.2
OUT! Caught. Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, thick edge to second slip, by Southee. A stunning catch from Southee sends Warner back. At second slip he dived to his right, it struck his right hand and he was then able to grab on to it on the way down. Warner's was playing out in front of his pad and the Kiwis have struck a vital blow.
-
21.1
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Nicholls, fielded by Latham.
-
20.6
Trent Boult to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
20.5
Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
20.4
Trent Boult to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
20.3
Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
20.2
Trent Boult to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
20.1
Trent Boult to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Santner. Brutal delivery jags and bounces more than Warner expected and hit him in the chest.
-
19.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
19.5
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
19.4
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
19.3
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
19.2
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
19.1
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Warner on one knee smashing that through cover. Too much width on show.
-
18.6
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
18.5
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
18.4
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
18.3
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
18.2
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
18.1
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
17.6
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling. Warner suddenly tentative in the face of some nibble from de Grandhomme.
-
17.5
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
17.4
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
17.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Out-swinging length ball, off stump moves in front glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
17.2
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
17.1
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
16.6
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
16.5
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
16.4
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
16.3
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
16.2
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
16.1
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.