Australia vs Pakistan

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in Perth to complete a 2-0 victory and a third straight series win in T20Is.

Aaron Finch's side restricted Pakistan to 106-8 after winning the toss, with Kane Richardson (3-18) the pick of the attack and Iftikhar Ahmed (45 off 37) and Imam-ul-Haq (14) the only batsmen to make double figures.

Finch (52 not out off 36) and David Warner (48 not out off 35) then eased the home side to their target in 11.5 overs - after Iman had failed to run out Warner for six from the fifth ball of the run chase.

Pakistan debutant Muhammad Musa, 19, shipped 39 runs from his 3.5 overs, including Finch's match-winning and fifty-sealing boundary.

The hosts are now on a three-series winning streak after whitewashing Sri Lanka at home recently and defeating India away in February.

Australia were in a dominant position before rain wiped out the opening game against Pakistan in Sydney while, inspired by Steve Smith's unbeaten 80, they then earned a seven-wicket win in the second in Canberra.

Finch's men bossed the Perth clash from start to finish, with Pakistan quickly sinking to 22-3, including losing Babar Azam (6) and Mohammad Rizwan (0) to successive Mitchell Starc deliveries in the third over.

Iftikhar struck six fours in the only innings of substance, backing up his maiden half-century last time out, while Sean Abbott - a recent acquisition for Derbyshire - chipped in with two wickets for Australia in his first international appearance since 2014.