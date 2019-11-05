Cricket Match
Australia
Pakistan
54-2 (8.4 ov)
Australia vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|54-2 (8.4 ov)
|Pakistan are 54 for 2 with 11.2 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings54-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|33
|23
|5
|0
|143.48
|F. Zaman
|c Warner b Cummins
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|H. Sohail
|c&b Richardson
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|12
|13
|1
|0
|92.31
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|8.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|54
Fall of Wickets
- 22 Zaman 3.2ov
- 29 Sohail 4.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|15
|1
|7.50
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|A. Zampa
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Agar
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- G A Abood, S A J Craig
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- P J Gillespie
Live Commentary
-
8.4
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
8.3
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
8.2
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
8.1
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Swatted away for the first boundary since the third over, much needed for Pakistan.
-
7.6
Ashton Agar to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to gully for 1 run, fielded by Turner. Australia squeezing really well, Pakistan just can't build any momentum.
-
7.5
Ashton Agar to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
7.4
Ashton Agar to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
7.3
Ashton Agar to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
7.2
Ashton Agar to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
7.1
Ashton Agar to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Agar, shy attempt by Agar.
-
6.6
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
6.5
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
6.4
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
6.3
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
6.2
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.
-
6.1
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
5.6
Pat Cummins to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Finch.
-
5.5
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner.
-
5.4
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
5.3
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
5.2
Pat Cummins to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
5.1
Pat Cummins to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner.
-
4.6
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off, by Richardson. Haris tries to break the shackles by manufacturing a heave to the legside and it balloons straight up. He ended up in an awkward position, cramped for room and he pays the price. Richardson had all the time in the world to settle underneath it and gobble up the catch. Australia on top in the powerplay.
-
4.5
Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
4.4
Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
4.3
Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
4.2
Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
4.1
Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
3.6
Pat Cummins to Haris Sohail. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
3.5
Pat Cummins to Haris Sohail. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
3.4
Pat Cummins to Haris Sohail. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
3.3
Pat Cummins to Haris Sohail. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
3.2
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Warner. Chipped straight to a fielder, that's a tame end for Fakhar and just what Australia needed. Cummins takes just two balls to make an impact, he is such a reliable operator at any stage of the innings.
-
3.1
Pat Cummins to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
2.6
Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
2.5
Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Yorker, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
2.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Whipped away with nonchalance, Babar is making things look very easy this evening. Even the Aussie fans are enjoying his elegant batting.
-
2.3
Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
2.2
Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Cummins, fielded by Smith.
-
2.1
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Absolutely creamed, Babar doesn't bother to run he just watches it zip to the fence.
-
1.6
Kane Richardson to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
1.5
Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Turner, fielded by Warner.
-
1.4
Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
1.3
Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
1.2
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Even better from the skipper, gorgeous stroke for four more. Richardson under serious pressure after just two deliveries.
-
1.1
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. This is Babar at his best, striking the ball at the top of it's bounce with impeccable timing. Nothing wrong with the delivery, Richardson couldn't have done much different there.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Cummins.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Babar Azam. In-swinging full toss, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.