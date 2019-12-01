Australia vs Pakistan

Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets as Australia closed in on victory in the second Test after forcing Pakistan to follow on in Adelaide.

Babar Azam struck 97 and Yasir Shah hit 113 for his maiden Test century - but the tourists were dismissed for 302 and asked to bat again, still trailing by 287 runs.

SCORECARD

Pakistan struggled again second time around under the floodlights, reaching 39-3 as Josh Hazlewood took two quick wickets and Starc added another to his first-innings tally before bad weather forced an early finish.

Yasir - whose previous best Test score was 42 - survived a let-off to reach three figures for the first time, with Marnus Labuschagne spilling a straightforward caught and bowled chance.

The Pakistan leg-spinner shared a seventh-wicket stand of 105 with Babar Azam, who missed out on a second consecutive Test hundred by three runs when he attempted to drive Starc and edged behind.

Starc trapped Shaheen Afridi leg before with his next ball, but Mohammad Abbas saw off the hat-trick delivery and went on hit a spirited 29 as he and Yasir added another 87.

There was another nervous moment for Yasir at 99, when he swung Hazlewood dangerously close to the outstretched hand of the backpedaling Pat Cummins at mid-on before scampering through for a single.

Cummins (3-83) eventually ended the resistance of the ninth-wicket pair with a short ball that leapt off the glove of Abbas into the hands of gully and then dismissed Yasir to wrap up Pakistan's first innings.

Tim Paine's decision to enforce the follow-on paid immediate dividends when Hazlewood (2-15) trapped Imam-ul-Haq lbw for a duck just before the dinner interval.

Hazlewood returned in the evening session to have Babar (8) caught behind, while Steve Smith's diving slip catch accounted for visiting captain Azhar Ali (9) off the bowling of Starc.

Although rain rescued Pakistan from further damage before the close, Australia will go into the final confident of taking the last seven wickets to seal a 2-0 series victory.