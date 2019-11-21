Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

Australia

 
Close
Badge

Pakistan

240  (86.2 ov)

Pakistan are 240 all out

Australia vs Pakistan

Australia on top against Pakistan in first Test as Mitchell Starc takes four wickets

Asad Shafiq top-scores for Pakistan with 76 in Brisbane

Mitchell Starc was on a hat-trick before being denied by teenage Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah

Mitchell Starc took 4-52 as a middle-session blitz and some late new-ball fireworks helped Australia dismiss Pakistan for 240 on day one of the first Test.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Pat Cummins claimed 3-60 and the third Australian quick, Josh Hazlewood, grabbed 2-46 as the hosts took the honours on a sunny day at the Gabba.

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq offered most resistance to the barrage from the Australian pace battalion with a fine knock of 76 before he was ousted by a Cummins delivery that removed his middle stump.

Left-armer Starc took the second new ball in the final hour of the day and made good use of it, dismissing Yasir Shah (26) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (0) in successive deliveries to put himself on a hat-trick.

Naseem Shah, the 16-year-old fast bowler who is playing his first Test, faced the next delivery and, without appearing to know much about it, managed to keep the ball from hitting his stumps with a thick inside edge.

The teenager - handed his cap by Waqar Younis - was the final batsman to fall, departing for seven when he spooned the ball into the air for Starc to dismiss him caught and bowled.

Asad Shafiq top-scored for Pakistan with 76 at The Gabba

Australia had been frustrated by an opening stand of 75 from Azhar Ali (39) and Shan Masood (27) in a partnership that lasted throughout the first session and into the second.

The Australian quicks finally found their length, however, and removed both in three deliveries before swiftly adding the wickets of Haris Sohail (1) and Babar Azam (1).

That spell of four wickets at the cost of three runs had the tourists rocking and a rout looked in order when Iftikhar Ahmed departed for seven to leave Pakistan on 95-5.

Shafiq, though, clearly enjoys playing in Australia and backed up centuries in Pakistan's two tour matches at a ground where he scored 137 when the tourists came close to chasing down an unlikely victory in 2016.

Reflecting the discipline that the openers had earlier employed, he brought up his 24th Test half century in a partnership of 84 with Yasir before Australia took the new ball and seized the day.

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan c Smith b Cummins 27
A. Ali c Burns b Hazlewood 39
H. Sohail c Paine b Starc 1
A. Shafiq b Cummins 76
M.B. Azam c Burns b Hazlewood 1
I. Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 7
M. Rizwan c Paine b Cummins 37
Y. Shah b Starc 26
S.S. Afridi c Paine b Starc 0
N. Shah c&b Starc 7
M.I. Khan Not out 5
Extras 1nb, 1w, 4b, 8lb 14
Total All Out, 86.2 Overs 240
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 18.2 5 52 4
Hazlewood 20 6 46 2
P.J. Cummins 22 7 60 3
Lyon 17 3 40 1
M. Labuschagne 8 0 24 0
Smith 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK