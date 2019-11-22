Australia vs Pakistan

David Warner scored his first Test century since returning from suspension as Australia gained a commanding first-innings lead against Pakistan at Brisbane.

The 33-year-old left-hander - who served a year's ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 - endured a barren run during the Ashes series against England in the summer, with a series aggregate of just 95.

But Warner made up for lost time at the Gabba, hitting 151 not out from 265 deliveries to take the home side to 312-1 at the close on day two - already 72 runs ahead of Pakistan with nine wickets standing.

He shared an opening partnership of 222 with Joe Burns, who fell three short of a hundred on his home ground, while Marnus Labuschagne will resume on Saturday unbeaten on 55.

"It means a lot," said Warner. "My family and I have obviously had a tough period but that support from Australia doesn't go unnoticed.

"I can't thank everyone enough and obviously my team-mates, they've been outstanding.

"You've just got to keep working hard and backing yourself."

Warner's path to his 22nd Test century was not entirely smooth - he benefited from a reprieve on 56 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah.

The 16-year-old's celebrations of what would have been his maiden Test wicket were abruptly curtailed when TV replays showed he had overstepped the mark.

Warner returned to the crease, only to endure another scare when he was inches from being run out by a direct hit from Yasir Shah in the deep.

There was a nervous wait on 99 over the tea interval before he finally reached his milestone for the first time in nearly two years by clipping a single off his hips.

Warner's delight was palpable as he leapt into the air in trademark fashion and kissed the badge on his helmet.

Burns, who also had a point to prove after being dropped for the Ashes series, appeared set for a century - only to fall for 97, attempting to sweep Yasir.

Naseem (0-65) did generate some genuine pace in his 16 overs, showing why he had been awarded his first Test cap at such a tender age, but the tourists face a huge challenge to claw their way back into the game on day three.