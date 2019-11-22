Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Australia

312-1
Close
Badge

Pakistan

240  (86.2 ov)

Australia lead Pakistan by 72 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Australia vs Pakistan

Australia's David Warner hits first Test century since ball-tampering ban against Pakistan

David Warner scored his first Test century since returning from suspension as Australia gained a commanding first-innings lead against Pakistan at Brisbane.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The 33-year-old left-hander - who served a year's ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 - endured a barren run during the Ashes series against England in the summer, with a series aggregate of just 95.

But Warner made up for lost time at the Gabba, hitting 151 not out from 265 deliveries to take the home side to 312-1 at the close on day two - already 72 runs ahead of Pakistan with nine wickets standing.

He shared an opening partnership of 222 with Joe Burns, who fell three short of a hundred on his home ground, while Marnus Labuschagne will resume on Saturday unbeaten on 55.

Warner raises his bat after reaching his century against Pakistan

"It means a lot," said Warner. "My family and I have obviously had a tough period but that support from Australia doesn't go unnoticed.

"I can't thank everyone enough and obviously my team-mates, they've been outstanding.

"You've just got to keep working hard and backing yourself."

Warner's path to his 22nd Test century was not entirely smooth - he benefited from a reprieve on 56 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah.

The 16-year-old's celebrations of what would have been his maiden Test wicket were abruptly curtailed when TV replays showed he had overstepped the mark.

Warner returned to the crease, only to endure another scare when he was inches from being run out by a direct hit from Yasir Shah in the deep.

There was a nervous wait on 99 over the tea interval before he finally reached his milestone for the first time in nearly two years by clipping a single off his hips.

Joe Burns (right) shared a 222-run opening partnership with Warner against Pakistan

Warner's delight was palpable as he leapt into the air in trademark fashion and kissed the badge on his helmet.

Burns, who also had a point to prove after being dropped for the Ashes series, appeared set for a century - only to fall for 97, attempting to sweep Yasir.

Naseem (0-65) did generate some genuine pace in his 16 overs, showing why he had been awarded his first Test cap at such a tender age, but the tourists face a huge challenge to claw their way back into the game on day three.

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner Not out 151
J.A. Burns b Shah 97
M. Labuschagne Not out 55
Extras 3nb, 2b, 4lb 9
Total 87.0 Overs 312 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 18 5 44 0
Md. Khan 12 1 43 0
N. Shah 16 0 65 0
I. Ahmed 6 0 26 0
Yasir 28 1 101 1
H. Sohail 7 0 27 0
Full Bowling Card

