Australia vs Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne scored a sparkling 185 to help Australia into a commanding lead before the home pace attack got struck into Pakistan's batsmen, leaving the tourists facing a heavy first Test defeat.

Labuschagne registered his maiden Test century on the third day of the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday as Australia racked up the runs before finally being bowled out for 580 in response to Pakistan's first-innings 240.

Then, in the final hour of play, quicks Mitchell Starc (2-25) and Pat Cummins (1-16) took over to reduce Pakistan to 64-3 by stumps, still some 276 runs short of forcing Australia to bat again.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali (5), Haris Sohail (8) and Asad Shafiq (0) were all sent packing cheaply to leave opener Shan Masood (27no) and Babar Azam (20no) fighting a desperate rearguard.

Australia have not lost at the Gabba since 1988 and the efforts of David Warner - who was finally dismissed for a fine 154 early on day three - and Labuschagne with the bat have almost certainly ensured that record will be extended for another year.

Warner resumed the morning on 151, having built the foundations of the innings in a 222-run opening partnership with Joe Burns (97) the previous evening, but he looked exhausted by his efforts on day two and added only three runs to his tally before departing an hour into play.

Pakistan's 16-year-old pace bowling prospect Naseem Shah (1-68) celebrated his first Test wicket with the key dismissal - Warner bottom-edging a brutal short ball behind - and, when Yasir Shah (4-205) bowled England's Ashes nemesis Steve Smith for just four three overs later, there was suddenly a small glimmer of hope for the tourists.

That hope was soon washed away by a torrent of runs from the bat of Labuschagne, who resumed his 16th test innings on 55 and quickly assumed the mantle of aggressor from Warner.

He had a scare when he was given out lbw to Yasir on 93. It was reviewed immediately and replays showed a clear inside edge. The 25-year-old brought up his maiden Test match hundred soon after with a rather fortuitous thick outside edge for four.

Having put on 129 runs with Warner, Labuschagne then constructed a partnership of 110 with Matthew Wade (60) as the hosts powered to 532-5 at tea.

Labuschagne's innings was finally ended when he had an uncharacteristic lapse in concentration, slicing a short-wide ball from Shaheen Afridi (2-96) straight to Babar at gully.

The last five Australian batsmen were dismissed at a cost of 35 runs, giving their bowlers an hour at Pakistan's batsmen before stumps - Starc and Cummins had the visitors 25-3 as early as the seventh over before Masood and Babar showed some late resilience.