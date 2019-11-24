Australia vs Pakistan

Josh Hazlewood finished with four wickets as Australia finally ended Pakistan’s resistance to complete victory by an innings and five runs in the first Test at Brisbane.

A spirited rearguard action from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had threatened to take the match into a fifth day before Hazlewood (4-63) made the breakthrough and Mitchell Starc (3-73) finished off proceedings.

Babar (104) scored his second Test century in a 132-run fifth-wicket stand with Rizwan, who was dismissed by Hazlewood five runs short of what would have been his maiden Test hundred.

Yasir Shah also offered stubborn resistance but when he fell to Hazlewood for 42, the writing was on the wall for the tourists and victory was secured when Imran Khan holed out in the deep off Starc.

Pakistan had resumed on 64-3 after a miserable day three at the Gabba, in which centuries from man of the match Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner had enabled Australia to accumulate a first-innings lead of 340.

Pat Cummins soon removed opener Shan Masood for 42 to break a 68-run partnership with Babar before Hazlewood pitched in to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed for a duck five balls later.

Babar displayed his quality in a superb 173-ball innings, hitting 13 fours before he was caught behind off a slightly quicker ball from spinner Nathan Lyon half an hour before tea.

Rizwan had already secured his first Test 50 and continued to bat expansively as he moved towards three figures, only to misjudge an uppercut off Hazlewood with the ball flying to Lyon at deep backward point.

Shah and Shaheen Afridi (10) kept alive Pakistan's hopes of forcing the home side to bat again, but those were eventually dashed when Starc wrapped up the innings for 335.

The second and final Test of the series gets under way on Friday, a day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval.