Australia vs Pakistan
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|12
|57
|1
|0
|21.05
|A. Ali (c)
|Not out
|19
|57
|1
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|1nb, 4b, 2lb
|7
|Total
|18.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|38
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|4
|1
|11
|0
|2.75
|Hazlewood
|5
|2
|10
|0
|2.00
|P.J. Cummins
|5.3
|3
|4
|0
|0.73
|Lyon
|4
|1
|7
|0
|1.75
Match Details
- Date
- 21st - 25th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brisbane Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
-
18.6
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
18.5
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
18.4
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
18.3
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
18.2
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
18.1
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
17.6
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
17.5
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
17.4
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
17.3
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
17.2
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
17.1
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
16.6
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
16.5
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine. No need to play those. Too wide at the moment.
-
16.4
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
16.3
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
16.2
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
16.1
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
15.6
FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Fraction wide but it is the length which allowed Masood to get on the back foot. Well placed into the gap for his first boundary.
-
15.5
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
15.4
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.3
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
15.2
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.1
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
14.6
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
14.5
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
14.4
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
14.3
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
14.2
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
14.1
Pat Cummins to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
13.6
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
13.5
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
13.4
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
13.3
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
13.2
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
13.1
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
12.6
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wade. Solid first hour from the two Pakistan openers. Nothing flashy but they have seen off a tricky period.
-
12.5
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
12.4
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
12.3
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
12.2
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
12.1
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Spliced to square leg for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
11.6
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
11.5
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
11.4
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
11.3
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
11.2
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
11.1
Nathan Lyon to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins. Early look at Lyon. How much spin will we see with the ball only 11 overs old?
-
10.6
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
10.5
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wade. Solid defence. Nothing has troubled Masood so far.
-
10.4
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
10.3
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
10.2
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
10.1
Pat Cummins to Shan Masood. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
9.6
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wade.
-
9.5
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
9.5
No ball Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.
-
9.4
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
9.3
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, outside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
9.2
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
9.1
Josh Hazlewood to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.