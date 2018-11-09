Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

152
Result
Badge

S Africa

153-4

South Africa win by 6 wickets

Australia vs S Africa

Australia beat South Africa in second ODI to end seven-game losing streak

Australia celebrate the key wicket of David Miller for 51

Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to beat South Africa by seven runs in the second ODI in Adelaide and keep the series alive.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday

Australia, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match, dug deep with their bowlers getting them over the line.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the attack with 3-35 off his 10 overs, including the crucial scalp of David Miller, who hit a stubborn 51.

Kagiso Rabada had earlier taken 4-54 in Australia's innings, in which Alex Carey top-scored with 47 and last-wicket pair Adam Zampa (22) and Josh Hazlewood (10) shared an ultimately crucial stand of 27.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets in a losing cause for South Africa

Match Details

Date
4th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
S D Fry, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
G A Abood

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock c Hazlewood b Coulter-Nile 47
R.R. Hendricks c Lynn b Stoinis 44
A.K. Markram b Stoinis 36
F. du Plessis Not out 10
H. Klaasen c Finch b Stoinis 2
D.A. Miller Not out 2
Extras 7w, 1b, 4lb 12
Total 29.2 Overs 153 - 4
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Hazlewood 8 2 41 0
N.M. Coulter-Nile 3 0 26 1
M A Starc 8 0 47 0
P.J. Cummins 6 2 18 0
M.P. Stoinis 4.2 1 16 3
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK