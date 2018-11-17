Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

S Africa

52-1  (4.2 ov)

South Africa are 52 for 1 with 5.4 overs left

Australia vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 52-1 (4.2 ov)
South Africa are 52 for 1 with 5.4 overs left

S Africa 1st Innings52-1

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Q. de Kock Not out 22 14 0 2 157.14
R.R. Hendricks c McDermott b Coulter-Nile 19 8 3 1 237.50
F. du Plessis (c) Not out 5 4 0 0 125.00
Extras 1w, 5lb 6
Total 4.2 Overs, 1 wkts 52
To Bat: 
D.A. Miller,
H. Klaasen,
F. Behardien,
C.H. Morris,
A.L. Phehlukwayo,
K.S. Rabada,
L. Ngidi,
T. Shamsi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 42 Hendricks 2.5ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
J.P. Behrendorff 1 0 15 0 15.00
B.J. Stanlake 1 0 9 0 9.00
N.M. Coulter-Nile 1 0 14 1 14.00
Maxwell 1 0 5 0 5.00
D.J.M. Short 0.1 0 3 0 18.00

Match Details

Date
17th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Metricon Stadium
Umpires
G A Abood, P Wilson
TV Umpire
S D Fry
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 17, 2018 10:30am

  •  

    4.2

    D'Arcy Short to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, to leg backing away Slog, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    4.1

    D'Arcy Short to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman back of a length, off stump backing away driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by McDermott.

  •  

    3.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    3.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, middle stump down the track Slog, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    3.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    3.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.

  •  

    3.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    3.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    2.6

    Nathan Coulter-Nile to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Stanlake.

  • 2.5

    OUT! Caught. Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Short, middle stump backing away pulling, top edge to deep square leg, by McDermott. Goes short this time and that's a top edge! Easy catch taken in the deep! Australia needed that badly.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Same ball again and the same result from Hendricks! He's on fire!

  •  

    2.3

    SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's even better! Flat and hard, watch out in the stands!

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Smashed away legside! South Africa off to a flying start here!

  •  

    2.1

    Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    SIX! Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. The new bat does the job! Full and with a bit of width and a full swing of the arms from de Kock sends the ball up and over mid-off for six!

  •  

    1.5

    Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile. That's broken his bat! Real pace from the tall Australian.

  •  

    1.4

    Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    1.3

    Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    1.2

    Billy Stanlake to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Billy Stanlake to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    1.1

    Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.

  •  

    0.6

    Jason Behrendorff to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Stands up tall and hammers it through the covers! Top shot first ball from Hendricks. Great start for South Africa.

  •  

    0.4

    Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by McDermott, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    0.3

    SIX! Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Flicked and goes all the way! Excellent pick up from de Kock, it's quite a big ground here and there was a man back but this looked like six right off the bat.

  •  

    0.2

    Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by McDermott, shy attempt by McDermott.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Short.

Full Commentary