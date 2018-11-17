Cricket Match
Australia
S Africa
52-1 (4.2 ov)
|South Africa are 52 for 1 with 5.4 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings52-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|22
|14
|0
|2
|157.14
|R.R. Hendricks
|c McDermott b Coulter-Nile
|19
|8
|3
|1
|237.50
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|4.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|52
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Hendricks 2.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.P. Behrendorff
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|B.J. Stanlake
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|1
|0
|14
|1
|14.00
|Maxwell
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|D.J.M. Short
|0.1
|0
|3
|0
|18.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Metricon Stadium
- Umpires
- G A Abood, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- S D Fry
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
4.2
D'Arcy Short to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, to leg backing away Slog, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
4.1
D'Arcy Short to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman back of a length, off stump backing away driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
3.6
Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
3.5
Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, middle stump down the track Slog, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
3.4
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
3.3
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
3.2
Glenn Maxwell to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
3.1
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
2.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Stanlake.
-
2.5
OUT! Caught. Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Short, middle stump backing away pulling, top edge to deep square leg, by McDermott. Goes short this time and that's a top edge! Easy catch taken in the deep! Australia needed that badly.
-
2.4
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Same ball again and the same result from Hendricks! He's on fire!
-
2.3
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's even better! Flat and hard, watch out in the stands!
-
2.2
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Smashed away legside! South Africa off to a flying start here!
-
2.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.6
SIX! Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. The new bat does the job! Full and with a bit of width and a full swing of the arms from de Kock sends the ball up and over mid-off for six!
-
1.5
Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile. That's broken his bat! Real pace from the tall Australian.
-
1.4
Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
1.3
Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
1.2
Billy Stanlake to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
1.2
Wide Billy Stanlake to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
1.1
Billy Stanlake to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
0.6
Jason Behrendorff to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
0.5
FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Stands up tall and hammers it through the covers! Top shot first ball from Hendricks. Great start for South Africa.
-
0.4
Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by McDermott, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.3
SIX! Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Flicked and goes all the way! Excellent pick up from de Kock, it's quite a big ground here and there was a man back but this looked like six right off the bat.
-
0.2
Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by McDermott, shy attempt by McDermott.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Short.