Cricket Match
Australia
66-1 (11.4 ov)
S Africa
Australia vs S Africa
|Australia 1st
|66-1 (11.4 ov)
|Australia are 66 for 1 with 38.2 overs left
Australia 1st Innings66-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|28
|38
|3
|0
|73.68
|T.M. Head
|lbw Ngidi
|8
|7
|2
|0
|114.29
|S.E. Marsh
|Not out
|22
|25
|2
|0
|88.00
|Extras
|8lb
|8
|Total
|11.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|66
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Head 3.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Nov 2018
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Adelaide Oval
- Umpires
- G A Abood, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
Live Commentary
11.4
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Markram.
11.3
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
11.2
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
11.1
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
10.6
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
10.5
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Klaasen.
9.6
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
9.5
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Flowing cover drive. Australia stepping on the gas now. Crisply struck, and threaded perfectly into the gap.
9.4
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
8.6
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Spots the change in pace, hits through the line, and lofts this over extra cover to the fence. Hit that with some real power.
8.5
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Glorious. Ngidi drifts into the pads, and Finch turns the wrists to clip it through square leg for four.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, run save by Klaasen.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, run save by Markram.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Markram.
7.6
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
6.6
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
Dale Steyn to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot hooking, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Beauty from Finch. He finally gets his first boundary. Goes after this wide delivery, and firmly drives on the up.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Width, and pounced upon by Marsh. He sits back in the crease, and slaps it away through point.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
APPEAL! Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Hendricks, appeal made for L.B.W. A brave leave from Marsh. Very tight on off stump, clips the back thigh, but going well over the top.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Dale Steyn to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Lungi Ngidi to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad to. Trapped in front. Australia lose their first. That's where you have to bowl to Travis Head. Ndigi angles it in from round the wicket, Head goes for a full blooded drive, head fell over the shot, and he completely misses. Plumb in front, but to make things worse, they decide to waste a review too. All three reds on HawkEye.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Dale Steyn to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.