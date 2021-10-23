Cricket Match
Australia
73-3 (13.2 ov)
S Africa
118-9
Australia vs S Africa
|Australia 1st
|73-3 (13.2 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|118-9 (20.0 ov)
|Australia need 46 runs to win from 6.4 overs
Australia 1st Innings73-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Klaasen b Rabada
|14
|15
|3
|0
|93.33
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Rabada b Nortje
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.R. Marsh
|c van der Dussen b Maharaj
|11
|17
|1
|0
|64.71
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|30
|27
|2
|0
|111.11
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|16
|16
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|13.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|73
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Finch 1.5ov
- 20 Warner 4.3ov
- 38 Marsh 7.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|A. Nortje
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|T. Shamsi
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|D. Pretorius
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
S Africa 1st Innings118-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bavuma (c)
|b Maxwell
|12
|7
|2
|0
|171.43
|Q. de Kock
|b Hazlewood
|7
|12
|1
|0
|58.33
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Wade b Hazlewood
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|A.K. Markram
|c Maxwell b Starc
|40
|36
|3
|1
|111.11
|H. Klaasen
|c Smith b Cummins
|13
|13
|2
|0
|100.00
|D.A. Miller
|lbw Zampa
|16
|18
|0
|0
|88.89
|D. Pretorius
|c Wade b Zampa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|run out (Maxwell)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.S. Rabada
|Not out
|19
|23
|1
|1
|82.61
|A. Nortje
|c Finch b Starc
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|T. Shamsi
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w, 2b, 3lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|118
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Bavuma 1.3ov
- 16 van der Dussen 2.1ov
- 23 de Kock 4.1ov
- 46 Klaasen 7.6ov
- 80 Miller 13.3ov
- 82 Pretorius 13.6ov
- 83 Maharaj 14.3ov
- 98 Markram 17.1ov
- 115 Nortje 19.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8.00
|Maxwell
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|Hazlewood
|4
|1
|19
|2
|4.75
|P.J. Cummins
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|21
|2
|5.25
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Oct 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- M A Gough, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- L Rusere
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza
Live Commentary
-
13.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Glenn Maxwell. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
13.1
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Glenn Maxwell. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
12.5
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
12.4
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.3
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
12.2
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
12.1
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
11.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Markram, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Glenn Maxwell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
11.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
11.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
10.6
APPEAL! Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock, appeal made for Caught.
-
10.5
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.4
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
10.3
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.2
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
10.1
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
9.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
9.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
9.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
9.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
9.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
8.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller, fielded by Nortje.
-
8.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
8.4
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Glenn Maxwell. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
8.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
8.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Glenn Maxwell. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
7.6
Keshav Maharaj to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
7.5
OUT! Caught. Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by van der Dussen. Much needed wicket for South Africa. It will put pressure on Australia straightaway.
-
7.4
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock ball full toss, off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
7.3
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
7.2
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.
-
7.1
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
6.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Marsh. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius. Both the spinners are restricting the opponent to score easily.
-
6.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
6.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Marsh. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
6.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Marsh. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
6.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
6.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
5.6
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
5.5
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.
-
5.4
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
5.3
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
5.2
Keshav Maharaj to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
5.1
Keshav Maharaj to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
4.6
Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 3 runs, run save by Pretorius.
-
4.5
Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
4.4
Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
4.3
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point, caught by Klaasen. Rabada takes the big wicket and he celebrates it.
-
4.2
Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
4.1
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.6
Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.5
Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.4
Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
3.3
Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
3.2
Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
3.1
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Nortje fires the ball onto the pads and Marsh flicks it away for a boundary.