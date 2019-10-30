Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

118-1
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

117

Australia win by 9 wickets

Australia vs Sri Lanka

David Warner and Steve Smith smash fifties as Australia beat Sri Lanka to win T20I series

Hosts take unassailable 2-0 series lead after nine-wicket win

David Warner followed up his hundred in the first T20I with a fifty in the second for Australia

David Warner and Steve Smith hit half-centuries as Australia beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets to secure a T20I series win with a game to spare.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After Sri Lanka were skittled for 117 in 19 overs in Brisbane, Australia lost Aaron Finch in the first over before Warner (60no from 41 balls) and Smith (53no from 36 balls) knocked off the runs with seven overs to spare.

In the tourists' innings, the wickets were shared out among the Australia bowlers with two apiece for Billy Stanlake (2-23), Pat Cummins (2-29), Ashton Agar (2-27) and Adam Zampa (2-20) as well as a pair of run outs, leaving the batsmen with a modest total to chase, which they did emphatically.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga had opted to bat first at the toss and while the runs were not flowing as freely as they would have liked, there was no reason for alarm as they reached 53-2 in the ninth over.

Adam Zampa took 2-20 as Sri Lanka collapsed in Brisbane

However, the innings collapsed with the loss of five wickets in the next six overs, including that of Kusal Perera, who top-scored for the visitors with 27, and when Lakshan Sandakan was run out from the final ball of the penultimate over they were all out.

There was a glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka when Malinga had Finch caught behind down the legside for a golden duck but Warner and Smith soon had Australia back on track.

Warner reached his 14th T20I fifty from 30 balls while Smith, who survived a run-out chance with just two required to win, got to his third in 32 and victory was confirmed with 42 balls remaining as Wanindu Hasaranga sent down a legside wide.

Meanwhile, during the match, Cricket Australia announced that Andrew McDonald would be joining the team as head coach Justin Langer's senior assistant.

Match Details

Date
30th Oct 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
G A Abood, P Wilson
TV Umpire
S A J Craig
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
P J Gillespie

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner Not out 60
A.J. Finch c Perera b Malinga 0
S.P.D. Smith Not out 53
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 13.0 Overs 118 - 1
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Malinga 3 0 23 1
A.N.P.R. Fernando 3 0 26 0
P.W.H. De Silva 1 0 18 0
I.U. Tillakaratna 2 0 16 0
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 4 0 33 0
Full Bowling Card

