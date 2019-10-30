Australia vs Sri Lanka

David Warner and Steve Smith hit half-centuries as Australia beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets to secure a T20I series win with a game to spare.

After Sri Lanka were skittled for 117 in 19 overs in Brisbane, Australia lost Aaron Finch in the first over before Warner (60no from 41 balls) and Smith (53no from 36 balls) knocked off the runs with seven overs to spare.

In the tourists' innings, the wickets were shared out among the Australia bowlers with two apiece for Billy Stanlake (2-23), Pat Cummins (2-29), Ashton Agar (2-27) and Adam Zampa (2-20) as well as a pair of run outs, leaving the batsmen with a modest total to chase, which they did emphatically.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga had opted to bat first at the toss and while the runs were not flowing as freely as they would have liked, there was no reason for alarm as they reached 53-2 in the ninth over.

However, the innings collapsed with the loss of five wickets in the next six overs, including that of Kusal Perera, who top-scored for the visitors with 27, and when Lakshan Sandakan was run out from the final ball of the penultimate over they were all out.

There was a glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka when Malinga had Finch caught behind down the legside for a golden duck but Warner and Smith soon had Australia back on track.

Warner reached his 14th T20I fifty from 30 balls while Smith, who survived a run-out chance with just two required to win, got to his third in 32 and victory was confirmed with 42 balls remaining as Wanindu Hasaranga sent down a legside wide.

Meanwhile, during the match, Cricket Australia announced that Andrew McDonald would be joining the team as head coach Justin Langer's senior assistant.