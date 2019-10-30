Cricket Match
Australia
52-1
Sri Lanka
117 (19.0 ov)
Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Australia 1st
|52-1 (5.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|117All out (19.0 ov)
|Australia need 66 runs to win from 15.0 overs
Australia 1st Innings52-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|29
|16
|5
|0
|181.25
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Perera b Malinga
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|22
|13
|3
|0
|169.23
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|5.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|52
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Finch 0.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|P.W.H. De Silva
|0.5
|0
|13
|0
|15.60
Sri Lanka 1st Innings117 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|b Stanlake
|21
|22
|2
|1
|95.45
|B.K.G. Mendis
|run out (Agar)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Cummins b Agar
|17
|16
|1
|0
|106.25
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|b Agar
|27
|19
|2
|1
|142.11
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Turner b Cummins
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Carey b Stanlake
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|P.W.H. De Silva
|s Carey b Zampa
|10
|11
|0
|0
|90.91
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c Richardson b Cummins
|10
|14
|0
|0
|71.43
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|run out (Cummins)
|10
|14
|1
|0
|71.43
|S.L. Malinga (c)
|s Carey b Zampa
|9
|5
|2
|0
|180.00
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|All Out, 19.0 Overs
|117
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Mendis 1.4ov
- 29 Gunathilaka 5.2ov
- 53 Fernando 8.5ov
- 65 Dickwella 9.6ov
- 75 Perera 10.5ov
- 75 Shanaka 11.2ov
- 93 De Silva 14.4ov
- 95 Tillakaratna 15.4ov
- 108 Malinga 17.3ov
- 117 Sandakan 18.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.W. Richardson
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|B.J. Stanlake
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|P.J. Cummins
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|Agar
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Oct 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brisbane Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- G A Abood, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- S A J Craig
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- P J Gillespie
Live Commentary
-
4.6
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
4.5
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga to David Warner. Googly short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mendis.
-
4.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
4.2
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Warner premeditates this shot based on the field setting, only two fielders allowed on the boundary in the powerplay so it's a clever plan.
-
4.1
Wanindu Hasaranga to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
3.6
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Blasted down the ground, Warner played plenty of shots like this on Sunday and he's carrying that form forward into tonight. The Aussies have already made a decent dent in the target.
-
3.5
Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
3.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Leg cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
3.3
Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
3.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by De Silva.
-
3.1
Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Tillakaratna.
-
2.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Malinga goes searching for his trademark yorker but can't quite hit the required length. Smith instantly spots the chance for a boundary and hammers it back past the Sri Lankan captain.
-
2.5
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Slower length ball, middle stump moves in front glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
2.4
Lasith Malinga to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Mendis.
-
2.3
Lasith Malinga to David Warner. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
2.2
Lasith Malinga to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
2.1
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
1.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
1.5
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Wristy brilliance, whipped with complete disdain for the bowler. The fielder does his best with an athletic attempt but can't prevent the boundary.
-
1.4
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Threaded through the offside with surgical precision, that is Smith at his best. He didn't get the chance to bat on Sunday so he looks in the mood to make up for it tonight.
-
1.3
Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
1.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
1.1
Nuwan Pradeep to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by De Silva, fielded by Sandakan.
-
0.6
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.4
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
0.3
OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, inside edge to wicketkeeper, by Perera. Malinga gets an early breakthrough, just what his team needed if they are to have a chance of winning this match and staying alive in the series. Finch stomps off disappointed, he was looking to nurdle this around the corner and only managed to find the gloves of Perera.
-
0.2
Lasith Malinga to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to David Warner. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
18.6
OUT! Run Out. Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, back to bowler, fielded by Cummins. It's all over, Cummins shows amazing awareness and agility to gather the ball and remove the stump from the ground after the bails had already been dislodged. A sorry end to the innings for Sri Lanka, however another fantastic Australian effort in the field.
The hosts will require just 118 to seal the series with a game to spare thanks to a sublime bowling and fielding performance. Kusal Perera briefly threatened for the tourists, playing some gorgeous strokes on his way to 27, however no other Sri Lankan batsman could really get going against a relentless Aussie attack.
-
18.5
Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
18.4
Pat Cummins to Nuwan Pradeep. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
18.3
Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
18.2
Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
18.2
Wide Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
18.1
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Short, outside off stump backing away hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Sandakan didn't know too much about that but it's crucial runs for the visitors nonetheless.
-
17.6
Adam Zampa to Lakshan Sandakan. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
17.5
Adam Zampa to Nuwan Pradeep. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, dropped catch by Zampa, shy attempt by Maxwell.
-
17.4
APPEAL! Adam Zampa to Nuwan Pradeep. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Finch, appeal made for L.B.W. Strangled appeal but that was sliding down leg.
-
17.3
OUT! Stumped. Adam Zampa to Lasith Malinga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, by Carey. No chance of a review saving Malinga this time, he misses with an ugly heave and Carey does the rest. Zampa gets his man eventually and Australia are on the verge of bowling Sri Lanka out.
-
17.2
APPEAL! Adam Zampa to Lasith Malinga. Googly length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, hit pad to short third man for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Up goes the finger, Malinga misses with his swipe and the umpire is convinced. The Sri Lankan skipper takes a punt on a review and it works for him, ball tracking shows that was bouncing too high. Zampa can't believe it.
-
17.1
Adam Zampa to Lakshan Sandakan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
16.6
Kane Richardson to Lakshan Sandakan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Turner.
-
16.5
Kane Richardson to Lakshan Sandakan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
16.4
Kane Richardson to Lakshan Sandakan. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
16.3
Kane Richardson to Lasith Malinga. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, top edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
16.2
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Lasith Malinga. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Four more, Malinga isn't typically known for his batting but he's hitting them cleanly tonight.
-
16.1
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Lasith Malinga. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. This is more like it, the skipper shows his team how it should be done with a meaty wallop.
-
15.6
Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
15.5
Pat Cummins to Lakshan Sandakan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
15.4
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Richardson. Udana gets cramped for room and can only skew this into the safe hands of Richardson. Excellent bowling, this was clearly a plan with the ideal field setting. Everything is going right for Australia tonight.
-
15.3
Pat Cummins to Isuru Udana. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
15.2
Pat Cummins to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
15.1
Pat Cummins to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
14.6
Adam Zampa to Lakshan Sandakan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
14.5
Adam Zampa to Lakshan Sandakan. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
14.4
OUT! Stumped. Adam Zampa to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Carey. Too easy, Carey has all the time in the world to gather and remove the bails. Zampa knew what the batsman was planning so floated this one out much wider to beat the attempted thrash.
-
14.3
Adam Zampa to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
14.2
Adam Zampa to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.
-
14.1
Adam Zampa to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.