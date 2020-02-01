Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia
156-8
Result
England
156-4
Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|156-8 (20.0 ov)
|England 1st
|156-4 (20.0 ov)
|Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)
Australia 1st Innings156-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|c Brunt b Davies
|9
|4
|2
|0
|225.00
|B.L. Mooney
|s Jones b Sciver
|65
|45
|9
|1
|144.44
|A.K. Gardner
|c Knight b Glenn
|16
|20
|3
|0
|80.00
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|b Ecclestone
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|E.A. Perry
|lbw Glenn
|18
|19
|0
|1
|94.74
|R.L. Haynes
|c&b Glenn
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.L. Jonassen
|c Brunt b Sciver
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|A.J. Sutherland
|Not out
|22
|11
|4
|0
|200.00
|G.L. Wareham
|b Sciver
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|D.M. Kimmince
|Not out
|15
|6
|1
|1
|250.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|156
- To Bat:
- M.L. Schutt
Fall of Wickets
- 17 Healy 1.3ov
- 63 Gardner 8.2ov
- 71 Lanning 9.5ov
- 104 Perry 14.4ov
- 104 Haynes 14.6ov
- 113 Mooney 16.1ov
- 114 Jonassen 16.3ov
- 139 Wareham 18.4ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|47
|0
|11.75
|F.R. Davies
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|23
|3
|5.75
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7.00
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
England 1st Innings156-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|run out (Jonassen)
|10
|24
|1
|0
|41.67
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Mooney b Perry
|17
|14
|4
|0
|121.43
|N.R. Sciver
|c Perry b Wareham
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Haynes b Schutt
|78
|45
|8
|3
|173.33
|F.C. Wilson
|Not out
|39
|28
|4
|1
|139.29
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|6w, 2lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|156
Fall of Wickets
- 26 Wyatt 4.6ov
- 32 Jones 7.1ov
- 39 Sciver 8.5ov
- 154 Knight 19.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Perry
|4
|0
|9
|1
|2.25
|M.L. Schutt
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10.00
|A. Sutherland
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|40
|0
|10.00
|G. Wareham
|2
|0
|15
|1
|7.50
|J.L. Jonassen
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Feb 2020
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- D M Koch, A K Wilds
- TV Umpire
- C A Polosak