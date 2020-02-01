Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

156-8

Result
Badge

England

156-4

Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 156-8 (20.0 ov)
England 1st 156-4 (20.0 ov)
Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)

Australia 1st Innings156-8

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy c Brunt b Davies 9 4 2 0 225.00
B.L. Mooney s Jones b Sciver 65 45 9 1 144.44
A.K. Gardner c Knight b Glenn 16 20 3 0 80.00
M.M. Lanning (c) b Ecclestone 1 5 0 0 20.00
E.A. Perry lbw Glenn 18 19 0 1 94.74
R.L. Haynes c&b Glenn 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.L. Jonassen c Brunt b Sciver 2 3 0 0 66.67
A.J. Sutherland Not out 22 11 4 0 200.00
G.L. Wareham b Sciver 6 5 1 0 120.00
D.M. Kimmince Not out 15 6 1 1 250.00
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 156
To Bat: 
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 17 Healy 1.3ov
  2. 63 Gardner 8.2ov
  3. 71 Lanning 9.5ov
  4. 104 Perry 14.4ov
  5. 104 Haynes 14.6ov
  6. 113 Mooney 16.1ov
  7. 114 Jonassen 16.3ov
  8. 139 Wareham 18.4ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 47 0 11.75
F.R. Davies 3 0 23 1 7.67
N.R. Sciver 4 0 23 3 5.75
S. Ecclestone 4 0 26 1 6.50
S. Glenn 4 0 28 3 7.00
H.C. Knight 1 0 8 0 8.00

England 1st Innings156-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones run out (Jonassen) 10 24 1 0 41.67
D.N. Wyatt c Mooney b Perry 17 14 4 0 121.43
N.R. Sciver c Perry b Wareham 4 9 0 0 44.44
H.C. Knight (c) c Haynes b Schutt 78 45 8 3 173.33
F.C. Wilson Not out 39 28 4 1 139.29
K.H. Brunt Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 6w, 2lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 156
To Bat: 
K.H. Brunt,
T.T. Beaumont,
L. Winfield,
F.R. Davies,
S. Ecclestone
S. Glenn

Fall of Wickets

  1. 26 Wyatt 4.6ov
  2. 32 Jones 7.1ov
  3. 39 Sciver 8.5ov
  4. 154 Knight 19.5ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
Perry 4 0 9 1 2.25
M.L. Schutt 4 0 40 1 10.00
A. Sutherland 2 0 23 0 11.50
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 40 0 10.00
G. Wareham 2 0 15 1 7.50
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 27 0 6.75

Match Details

Date
1st Feb 2020
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
D M Koch, A K Wilds
TV Umpire
C A Polosak