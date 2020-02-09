Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

132-7

Result
Badge

England

116-7

Australia Women win by 16 runs

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 116-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia 1st 132-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 16 runs

England 1st Innings116-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones b Vlaeminck 9 15 1 0 60.00
D.N. Wyatt c Healy b Vlaeminck 11 17 2 0 64.71
N.R. Sciver c Perry b Molineux 16 12 3 0 133.33
H.C. Knight (c) s Healy b Molineux 13 16 1 0 81.25
F.C. Wilson s Healy b Jonassen 2 7 0 0 28.57
T.T. Beaumont b Molineux 6 9 0 0 66.67
K.H. Brunt Not out 23 19 2 0 121.05
L. Winfield c Healy b Schutt 23 24 3 0 95.83
A. Shrubsole Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 2nb, 4w, 4b, 2lb 12
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 116
To Bat: 
S. Glenn,
S. Ecclestone

Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Wyatt 3.5ov
  2. 39 Jones 5.6ov
  3. 53 Sciver 8.3ov
  4. 60 Knight 10.1ov
  5. 66 Wilson 11.4ov
  6. 70 Beaumont 12.5ov
  7. 107 Winfield 18.4ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.L. Schutt 4 0 19 1 4.75
Perry 2 0 17 0 8.50
T.J. Vlaeminck 4 0 18 2 4.50
N.J. Carey 2 0 16 0 8.00
S. Molineux 4 0 19 3 4.75
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 21 1 5.25

Australia 1st Innings132-7

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy c Wyatt b Brunt 1 4 0 0 25.00
B.L. Mooney b Glenn 50 40 6 0 125.00
A.K. Gardner b Ecclestone 10 12 1 0 83.33
M.M. Lanning (c) b Glenn 12 16 0 1 75.00
E.A. Perry b Ecclestone 10 12 2 0 83.33
R.L. Haynes c Knight b Sciver 24 21 1 1 114.29
S.G. Molineux run out (Wyatt) 11 9 1 0 122.22
N.J. Carey Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
J.L. Jonassen Not out 6 4 1 0 150.00
Extras 6w, 6
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 132
To Bat: 
M.L. Schutt,
T.J. Vlaeminck

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Healy 0.5ov
  2. 16 Gardner 3.5ov
  3. 54 Lanning 9.2ov
  4. 79 Perry 12.5ov
  5. 96 Mooney 15.6ov
  6. 119 Haynes 18.3ov
  7. 124 Molineux 19.1ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 24 1 6.00
N.R. Sciver 4 0 22 1 5.50
S. Ecclestone 4 0 19 2 4.75
Shrubsole 3 0 35 0 11.67
S. Glenn 4 0 18 2 4.50
H.C. Knight 1 0 14 0 14.00

Match Details

Date
9th Feb 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Junction Oval
Umpires
D M Koch, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
A K Wilds
Match Referee
R W Stratford
Reserve Umpire
M W Graham-Smith