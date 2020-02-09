Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia
132-7
Result
England
116-7
Australia Women win by 16 runs
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|116-7 (20.0 ov)
|Australia 1st
|132-7 (20.0 ov)
England 1st Innings116-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|b Vlaeminck
|9
|15
|1
|0
|60.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Healy b Vlaeminck
|11
|17
|2
|0
|64.71
|N.R. Sciver
|c Perry b Molineux
|16
|12
|3
|0
|133.33
|H.C. Knight (c)
|s Healy b Molineux
|13
|16
|1
|0
|81.25
|F.C. Wilson
|s Healy b Jonassen
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|T.T. Beaumont
|b Molineux
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|23
|19
|2
|0
|121.05
|L. Winfield
|c Healy b Schutt
|23
|24
|3
|0
|95.83
|A. Shrubsole
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|2nb, 4w, 4b, 2lb
|12
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|116
- To Bat:
- S. Glenn,
- S. Ecclestone
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Wyatt 3.5ov
- 39 Jones 5.6ov
- 53 Sciver 8.3ov
- 60 Knight 10.1ov
- 66 Wilson 11.4ov
- 70 Beaumont 12.5ov
- 107 Winfield 18.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|Perry
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|T.J. Vlaeminck
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.50
|N.J. Carey
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|S. Molineux
|4
|0
|19
|3
|4.75
|J.L. Jonassen
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
Australia 1st Innings132-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|c Wyatt b Brunt
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|B.L. Mooney
|b Glenn
|50
|40
|6
|0
|125.00
|A.K. Gardner
|b Ecclestone
|10
|12
|1
|0
|83.33
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|b Glenn
|12
|16
|0
|1
|75.00
|E.A. Perry
|b Ecclestone
|10
|12
|2
|0
|83.33
|R.L. Haynes
|c Knight b Sciver
|24
|21
|1
|1
|114.29
|S.G. Molineux
|run out (Wyatt)
|11
|9
|1
|0
|122.22
|N.J. Carey
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|J.L. Jonassen
|Not out
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|6w,
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|132
- To Bat:
- M.L. Schutt,
- T.J. Vlaeminck
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Healy 0.5ov
- 16 Gardner 3.5ov
- 54 Lanning 9.2ov
- 79 Perry 12.5ov
- 96 Mooney 15.6ov
- 119 Haynes 18.3ov
- 124 Molineux 19.1ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|35
|0
|11.67
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.50
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Junction Oval
- Umpires
- D M Koch, C A Polosak
- TV Umpire
- A K Wilds
- Match Referee
- R W Stratford
- Reserve Umpire
- M W Graham-Smith