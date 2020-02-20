The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begins on Friday with a mouth-watering clash between Australia and India at Sydney Showground.

Meg Lanning's side are the defending champions and are aiming to continue Australia's dominance that has seen them win four of the previous six editions of the tournament and triumph for the first time on home soil.

Their credentials will be put to the test early as they take on India in the competition's curtain-raiser, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side another of the pre-tournament favourites.

India have put faith in youth in Australia: the squad has an average age of just 22.8, with legendary batter Mithali Raj a notable absentee having retired from T20s in September, allowing a new generation of players a chance to make their mark.

"Through past tournaments, we have learnt that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you," Kaur told the ICC's official T20 World Cup website.

"If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that's what we're looking to do.

"Young players are mentally very fresh, they don't know what type of pressure they have to face. They love playing cricket, that's why they are in this side and they are definitely enjoying this moment.

"As a woman cricketer, we love these moments, we missed the coverage in the past and so the players are enjoying it."

Meanwhile, Australia, who beat India in the final of a T20 tri-series that also included England earlier in February, have a squad brimming with experience - both in terms of games played and winning trophies - and world class talent, all-rounder Ellyse Perry a prime example.

They suffered a blow on the eve of the opening game, though, with the news that fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the tournament with a stress fracture in her foot.

Spinner Molly Strano will replace Vlaeminck and, while vice-captain Rachael Haynes described it as "heartbreaking" that the seamer will miss out, Australia's strength in depth means they will be confident of overcoming such a setback.

"Australia have the best team on paper, there is no doubt about that," former England bowler Isa Guha told the Sky Cricket Podcast. "They have the depth, the variety, the power-hitting, the experience of playing big games of cricket.

"It's just a question of how they will handle the pressure. They have generally been good at that, a bit better than other teams. That is born of their complete and utter confidence in their own ability."

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports. The first game is Australia vs India from 7.30am on Friday, with England in action against South Africa from 10.30am on Sunday.