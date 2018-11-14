Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

153-7 (20.0 ov)

Badge

New Zealand

 

Australia Women are 153 for 7 - Between Innings

Australia vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 153-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women are 153 for 7 - Between Innings

Australia 1st Innings153-7

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
B.L. Mooney c Bates b Kasperek 26 24 4 0 108.33
A.J. Healy b Rowe 53 38 8 0 139.47
M.M. Lanning (c) c Martin b Devine 5 6 1 0 83.33
A.K. Gardner c Bates b Kasperek 10 13 1 0 76.92
E.J. Villani lbw Peterson 14 11 2 0 127.27
R.L. Haynes Not out 29 18 4 0 161.11
E.A. Perry c Kerr b Kasperek 3 6 0 0 50.00
S.G. Molineux c Kerr b Devine 2 4 0 0 50.00
Extras 1 1lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 153
To Bat: 
D.M. Kimmince,
G.L. Wareham,
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 71 Mooney 8.3ov
  2. 87 Lanning 10.4ov
  3. 99 Healy 12.4ov
  4. 108 Gardner 14.2ov
  5. 122 Villani 15.6ov
  6. 141 Perry 18.2ov
  7. 153 Molineux 19.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.C. Kerr 4 0 25 0 6.25
Tahuhu 4 0 25 0 6.25
Devine 3.4 0 36 1 9.82
L.M. Kasperek 4 0 25 3 6.25
H.M. Rowe 2 0 21 1 10.50
Bates 1 0 8 0 8.00
Peterson 1 0 11 1 11.00

Match Details

Date
14th - 17th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
S George, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern