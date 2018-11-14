Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia
153-7 (20.0 ov)
–
New Zealand
Australia Women are 153 for 7 - Between Innings
Australia vs New Zealand
|Australia 1st
|153-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia 1st Innings153-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.L. Mooney
|c Bates b Kasperek
|26
|24
|4
|0
|108.33
|A.J. Healy
|b Rowe
|53
|38
|8
|0
|139.47
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|c Martin b Devine
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|A.K. Gardner
|c Bates b Kasperek
|10
|13
|1
|0
|76.92
|E.J. Villani
|lbw Peterson
|14
|11
|2
|0
|127.27
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|29
|18
|4
|0
|161.11
|E.A. Perry
|c Kerr b Kasperek
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.G. Molineux
|c Kerr b Devine
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|1 1lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|153
- To Bat:
- D.M. Kimmince,
- G.L. Wareham,
- M.L. Schutt
Fall of Wickets
- 71 Mooney 8.3ov
- 87 Lanning 10.4ov
- 99 Healy 12.4ov
- 108 Gardner 14.2ov
- 122 Villani 15.6ov
- 141 Perry 18.2ov
- 153 Molineux 19.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 17th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- S George, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern