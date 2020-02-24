Rachael Haynes scored a crucial half-century as reigning champions Australia survived a scare to beat Sri Lanka at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Having lost their opening game, Australia found themselves in trouble again as the slipped to 10-3 in reply to Sri Lanka's 122-6 in Perth.

However, Haynes (60) shared a vital partnership of 95 with captain Meg Lanning (41no) to get the hosts back on track and they completed a five-wicket win with three balls to spare.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first but despite a 38-ball fifty from skipper Chamari Atapattu, it was Australia who were the happier at the halfway stage as Nicola Carey (2-18) and Molly Strano (2-23) kept the visitors to an under-par total.

By halfway through the fourth over of the chase, that 122 appeared a far more imposing total though as Udeshika Prabodhani (2-17) struck twice either side of a Shashikala Siriwardene (2-20) wicket to leave the pre-tournament favourites floundering with Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (2) back in the hutch.

Haynes and Lanning halted the slide though and by the time the former was dismissed at the start of the 18th over, Australia were closing in on victory, getting across the line two overs later.