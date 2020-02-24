Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

123-5
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

122-6

Australia Women win by 5 wickets

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia Women survive scare before overcoming Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Rachael Haynes scored 60 from 47 balls as Australia got off the mark at the Women's T20 World Cup

Rachael Haynes scored a crucial half-century as reigning champions Australia survived a scare to beat Sri Lanka at the Women's T20 World Cup.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Having lost their opening game, Australia found themselves in trouble again as the slipped to 10-3 in reply to Sri Lanka's 122-6 in Perth.

However, Haynes (60) shared a vital partnership of 95 with captain Meg Lanning (41no) to get the hosts back on track and they completed a five-wicket win with three balls to spare.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first but despite a 38-ball fifty from skipper Chamari Atapattu, it was Australia who were the happier at the halfway stage as Nicola Carey (2-18) and Molly Strano (2-23) kept the visitors to an under-par total.

By halfway through the fourth over of the chase, that 122 appeared a far more imposing total though as Udeshika Prabodhani (2-17) struck twice either side of a Shashikala Siriwardene (2-20) wicket to leave the pre-tournament favourites floundering with Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (2) back in the hutch.

Haynes and Lanning halted the slide though and by the time the former was dismissed at the start of the 18th over, Australia were closing in on victory, getting across the line two overs later.

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2020
Toss
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
WACA Ground
Umpires
K D Cotton, G O Brathwaite
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Healy b Prabodani 0
B.L. Mooney s Sanjeewani b Siriwardena 6
A.K. Gardner b Prabodani 2
M.M. Lanning Not out 41
R.L. Haynes s Sanjeewani b Siriwardena 60
N.J. Carey b Jayangani 5
E.A. Perry Not out 5
Extras 4w, 4
Total 19.3 Overs 123 - 5
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.D.U. Prabodhani 4 0 17 2
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 4 0 20 2
W.K. Dilhari 4 0 20 0
B.M.S.M. Kumari 3.3 0 38 0
Atapattu 4 0 28 1
Full Bowling Card

