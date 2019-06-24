Cricket Match
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Bangladesh 1st
Bangladesh 1st Innings254-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Shahidi b Ur Rahman
|16
|17
|2
|0
|94.12
|T. Iqbal
|b Nabi
|36
|53
|4
|0
|67.92
|S. Al Hasan
|lbw Ur Rahman
|51
|69
|1
|0
|73.91
|M. Rahim
|c Nabi b Zadran
|83
|87
|4
|1
|95.40
|S. Sarkar
|lbw Ur Rahman
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|M. Mahmudullah
|c Nabi b Naib
|27
|38
|2
|0
|71.05
|M.H. Saikat
|Not out
|29
|20
|3
|0
|145.00
|M. Saifuddin
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|9w,
|9
|Total
|49.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|254
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Das 4.2ov
- 82 Iqbal 16.6ov
- 143 Al Hasan 29.2ov
- 151 Sarkar 31.6ov
- 207 Mahmudullah 42.6ov
- 251 Rahim 48.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- R K Illingworth
Live Commentary
-
48.6
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
48.5
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Slower ball half volley, off stump Deep in crease driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Afghan.
-
48.4
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
48.3
OUT! Caught. Dawlat Zadran to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Nabi. Totally clothed it. Mushfiqur goes back in the crease to try and get some elevation on the ball, but doesn't get any distance on it. Right off the toe end, and Nabi makes no mistake in the ring. End of a cracking knock.
-
48.2
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Yorker, middle stump Deep in crease pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
48.1
FOUR! Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Full toss, off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Low full toss, and Mosaddek squeezes the ball between extra cover and mid off. Not timed to perfection, but good enough to reach the rope.
-
47.6
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari.
-
47.5
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly length ball, off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
47.4
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
47.3
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Gorgeous from Mosaddek. A little step outside leg to give himself the room he wanted, then lofted it away over extra cover for four.
-
47.2
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
47.1
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Just gets it over short third man! Mushfiqur is good at executing this shot. Switches his stance, and lobs it over the top for four.
-
46.6
Dawlat Zadran to Mushfiqur Rahim. Slower length ball, off stump moves in front pulling, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
46.5
Dawlat Zadran to Mushfiqur Rahim. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
46.4
Dawlat Zadran to Mushfiqur Rahim. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
46.3
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Slower ball half volley, off stump Deep in crease driving, to long off for 3 runs, run save by Nabi, fielded by Afghan.
-
46.3
Wide Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Slower ball full toss, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Khil.
-
46.2
Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Yorker, outside off stump Deep in crease Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
46.1
FOUR! Dawlat Zadran to Mosaddek Hossain. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Bangladesh will target the seamers, and Mosaddek smokes a four first up to Dawlat. Sat back in the crease, and tonked it over mid wicket.
-
45.6
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
45.5
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Googly length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
45.4
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
45.3
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
45.2
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Naib, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
45.1
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
44.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, direct hit by Naib.
-
44.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
44.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
44.3
APPEAL! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim. Carrom ball back of a length, off stump backing away cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, direct hit by Shahidi, appeal made for Run Out. Direct hit from the boundary edge, and Mosaddek is pretty lazy in getting back, but he makes his ground in the end.
-
44.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, in the air under control to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
44.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
43.6
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
43.5
APPEAL! Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khil, appeal made for L.B.W. A shout from Afghanistan for LBW. It looks pretty close, but no review taken. Height the issue, as Rashid gets some extra bounce on his googly.
-
43.4
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
43.3
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs.
-
43.2
Rashid Khan to Mosaddek Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
43.1
Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
42.6
OUT! Caught. Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket, by Nabi. Gulbadin picks up an important scalp. Out the back of the hand, Mahmudullah skips out the crease looking to hack it out the park, but completely mis-hits. High off the bat, it turns in his hands on impact, and Nabi pouches a comfortable take.
-
42.5
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Yorker, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
42.4
Gulbadin Naib to Mushfiqur Rahim. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zurmatai.
-
42.3
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shahidi.
-
42.2
Gulbadin Naib to Mushfiqur Rahim. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run.
-
42.1
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shahidi.
-
41.6
Mohammad Nabi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
41.5
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
41.4
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Naib, fielded by Khan.
-
41.3
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
41.2
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
41.1
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Naib.
-
40.6
Gulbadin Naib to Mushfiqur Rahim. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
40.5
Gulbadin Naib to Mushfiqur Rahim. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ur Rahman, fielded by Khan.
-
40.4
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
40.3
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
40.2
Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Khil.
-
40.1
FOUR! Gulbadin Naib to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Brilliant stroke. Waited for it to play the ball under the nose, and carved it away past backward point expertly.
-
39.6
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Zadran.
-
39.5
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Afghan.
-
39.4
FOUR! Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Mahmudullah presses off the front foot back in the crease, and thumps this through the covers for four. A bit uppish, but safe enough.
-
39.3
Mohammad Nabi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
39.2
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
39.1
Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.