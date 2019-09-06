Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Rashid Khan enjoyed a fine all-round day in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, with the Test newcomers currently well on top after two days.

Rashid hit a maiden half-century, a quick-fire 51 off 61 balls, to help Afghanistan up to their highest Test score of 342 in their first innings, before the legspinner then took 4-47 to help reduce Bangladesh to 194-8 in reply.

Asghar Afghan (92) earlier fell eight short of a maiden century, failing to join Rahmat Shah (102) from day one as only the second-ever Afghanistan centurion in Test cricket.

Afghanistan added seven to their overnight score before Asghar became the sixth wicket to fall, edging Taijul Islam (4-116) behind. Afghanistan's other set batsman, Afsar Zazai (41), didn't last much longer before being bowled by Taijul.

But Rashid then took centre stage, smashing two fours and three sixes in an enterprising half-century before he was the final wicket to fall, out caught and bowled by Mehidy Hasan.

Afghanistan then got off to the best possible start with the ball, with Yamin Ahmadzai (1-21) finding Shadman Islam's outside edge through to the wicketkeeper fourth ball.

Mohammad Nabi (2-53) picked up Bangladesh's opening partner, Soumya Sarkar (17), before Rashid began to run through the middle order, accounting for the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (11) and Mushfiqur Rahim in the same over.

When Rashid claimed his fourth, bowling Mahmudullah (7) with a beautifully disguised googly, Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble at 104-6.

But, a half-century from Mominul Haque (52) helped ensure Bangladesh avoided the follow-on before Mosaddek Hossain (44no) and Taijul Islam (14no) shared an unbeaten 48-run stand through to stumps.

Afghanistan are playing in their third-ever Test match, having lost their first against India and beaten Ireland in their second.