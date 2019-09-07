Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

205
04:40
Badge

Afghanistan

342 & 237-8  (117.0 ov)

Afghanistan lead Bangladesh by 374 runs with 2 wickets remaining

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan well-placed to beat Bangladesh for first overseas Test victory

Ibrahim Zadran hit 87 on his Test debut for Afghanistan

Teenage debutant Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 87 against Bangladesh to put Afghanistan in a strong position to record their first overseas Test victory.

SCORECARD

The 18-year-old batted almost for four hours on the third day, sharing a century stand with Asghar Afghan (50) to keep the visitors on top in Chittagong as they stretched their overall lead to 374.

Ibrahim had looked well-placed to become the second youngest batsman to score a Test hundred - after Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful - but holed out to long-on off Nayeem Hasan, 13 short of three figures.

Asghar Afghan supported Ibrahim with his knock of 50

Afghanistan began the day by securing a first-innings advantage of 137, with skipper Rashid Khan (5-55) completing a five-wicket haul as the home side were bowled out for 205.

However, Shakib Al Hasan (3-53) struck twice in the first over of Afghanistan's second innings, removing Ihsanullah (4) and Rahmat Shah (0) with successive deliveries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (12) was dismissed by Nayeem (2-61) to leave the visitors wobbling at 28-3, but Ibrahim and Afghan batted sensibly, rotating the strike as they accumulated a partnership of 108.

Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets to keep Bangladesh in contention

Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai took over after the departures of Ibrahim and Afghan, scoring an unbeaten 34 not out, while Rashid smashed a quick 24 from 22 balls, all in boundaries.

Afghanistan had reached 237-8 when a power failure in the stadium ended play 20 minutes early, but the visitors will be aiming to set Bangladesh a stiff target in the region of 400 when play resumes on day four.

Match Details

Date
5th - 9th Sep 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
N J Llong, P Wilson
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. Janat lbw Al Hasan 4
I. Zadran c Haque b Hasan 87
R.S. Zurmatai c&b Al Hasan 0
H. Shahidi c Sarkar b Hasan 12
M.A. Afghan c Al Hasan b Islam 50
A.K. Zazai Not out 34
M. Nabi c Haque b Miraz 8
R. Khan b Islam 24
Q.A. Kamawal lbw Al Hasan 14
M.Y. Ahmadzai Not out 0
Extras 4b, 4
Total 83.4 Overs 237 - 8
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Al Hasan 16 3 53 3
M.H. Miraz 12 3 35 1
T. Islam 24.4 5 68 2
M.N. Hasan 17 2 61 2
Haque 10 6 13 0
M.H. Saikat 4 1 3 0
Full Bowling Card

