Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Teenage debutant Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 87 against Bangladesh to put Afghanistan in a strong position to record their first overseas Test victory.

SCORECARD

The 18-year-old batted almost for four hours on the third day, sharing a century stand with Asghar Afghan (50) to keep the visitors on top in Chittagong as they stretched their overall lead to 374.

Ibrahim had looked well-placed to become the second youngest batsman to score a Test hundred - after Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful - but holed out to long-on off Nayeem Hasan, 13 short of three figures.

Afghanistan began the day by securing a first-innings advantage of 137, with skipper Rashid Khan (5-55) completing a five-wicket haul as the home side were bowled out for 205.

However, Shakib Al Hasan (3-53) struck twice in the first over of Afghanistan's second innings, removing Ihsanullah (4) and Rahmat Shah (0) with successive deliveries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (12) was dismissed by Nayeem (2-61) to leave the visitors wobbling at 28-3, but Ibrahim and Afghan batted sensibly, rotating the strike as they accumulated a partnership of 108.

Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai took over after the departures of Ibrahim and Afghan, scoring an unbeaten 34 not out, while Rashid smashed a quick 24 from 22 balls, all in boundaries.

Afghanistan had reached 237-8 when a power failure in the stadium ended play 20 minutes early, but the visitors will be aiming to set Bangladesh a stiff target in the region of 400 when play resumes on day four.