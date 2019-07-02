Cricket Match
Bangladesh
India
99-0 (17.0 ov)
Bangladesh vs India
|India 1st
|99-0 (17.0 ov)
|India are 99 for 0 with 33.0 overs left
India 1st Innings99-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|42
|53
|4
|1
|79.25
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|53
|50
|4
|3
|106.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|17.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|99
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|5
|0
|36
|0
|7.20
|M. Saifuddin
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|Al Hasan
|4
|0
|14
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
Live Commentary
-
16.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
16.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
16.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
16.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
16.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Rahman.
-
16.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, bottom edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
15.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
15.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
15.4
SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
15.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
15.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
15.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
14.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
14.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
14.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin. That's 50 for Rohit, Tamim Iqbal must be wincing with every run he scores.
-
14.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
14.2
SIX! Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Just a fraction short from Shakib and Rohit gets on the back foot quickly and pulls the ball for six over the short boundary. Shakib is cross with himself.
-
14.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
13.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
13.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
13.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hossain.
-
13.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
13.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
13.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
12.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza. Very good again from Shakib. Strange how both teams have played an extra seamer in this game on a used surface.
-
12.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
12.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
12.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
12.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
12.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
11.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
11.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
11.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
11.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
11.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
11.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
10.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das. Great start from Shakib, there was some spin there for him too.
-
10.6
Wide Shakib Al Hasan to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
10.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
10.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
10.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
10.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
10.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
9.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
9.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
9.4
FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Beautiful shot from Rohit, opening the face and picking the gap between the two men inside the circle.
-
9.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
9.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
9.1
FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Rahul gets right outside his crease and hits the ball back beyond the bowler and the ball will run away once more across this fast outfield.
-
8.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
8.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
8.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
8.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
8.2
FREE HIT. FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Bowled wide across the right-hander and Rohit flays it over backward point for four more.
-
8.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run. Hammered through the covers for four, glorious to watch from Rohit, it's a no ball too.
-
8.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
7.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
7.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
7.4
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a top shot. A big stride from Rahul and a commanding drive through extra cover and the ball races to the boundary.
-
7.3
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Again the inswinger is too straight and Rahul tucks it away nicely for four.
-
7.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
7.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.