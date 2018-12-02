Cricket Match
Bangladesh
508 (154.0 ov)
W Indies
111 & 16-2
Bangladesh vs W Indies
|W Indies 2nd
|16-2 (6.0 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|111All out (36.4 ov)
|Bangladesh 1st
|508All out (154.0 ov)
|Windies trail Bangladesh by 381 runs with 8 wickets remaining
W Indies 2nd Innings16-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite (c)
|lbw Al Hasan
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|K.O.A. Powell
|s Rahim b Miraz
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|S.D. Hope
|Not out
|7
|18
|0
|0
|38.89
|S.W. Ambris
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|16
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Brathwaite 0.5ov
- 14 Powell 3.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Al Hasan
|3
|1
|9
|1
|3.00
|M.H. Miraz
|2.1
|0
|4
|1
|1.85
W Indies 1st Innings111 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite (c)
|b Al Hasan
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.O.A. Powell
|b Miraz
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|S.D. Hope
|b Miraz
|10
|30
|1
|0
|33.33
|S.W. Ambris
|b Al Hasan
|7
|12
|1
|0
|58.33
|R.L. Chase
|b Miraz
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c&b Miraz
|39
|53
|3
|1
|73.58
|S.O. Dowrich
|lbw Miraz
|37
|75
|3
|0
|49.33
|D.A. Bishoo
|c Anik b Miraz
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10.00
|K.A.J. Roach
|c Das b Miraz
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|J.A. Warrican
|Not out
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|S. Lewis
|lbw Al Hasan
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4b, 3lb
|7
|Total
|All Out, 36.4 Overs
|111
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Brathwaite 0.6ov
- 6 Powell 5.3ov
- 17 Ambris 8.6ov
- 20 Chase 9.3ov
- 29 Hope 11.6ov
- 86 Hetmyer 27.3ov
- 88 Bishoo 29.4ov
- 92 Roach 31.3ov
- 110 Dowrich 35.4ov
- 111 Lewis 36.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Al Hasan
|15.4
|4
|27
|3
|1.72
|M.H. Miraz
|16
|1
|58
|7
|3.63
|M.N. Hasan
|3
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|T. Islam
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|Mahmudullah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bangladesh 1st Innings508 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I. Anik
|lbw Bishoo
|76
|199
|6
|0
|38.19
|S. Sarkar
|c Hope b Chase
|19
|42
|0
|0
|45.24
|M. Haque
|c Chase b Roach
|29
|46
|2
|0
|63.04
|M.M. Ali
|b Bishoo
|29
|61
|0
|0
|47.54
|S. Al Hasan (c)
|c Hope b Roach
|80
|139
|6
|0
|57.55
|M. Rahim
|b Lewis
|14
|24
|0
|0
|58.33
|M. Mahmudullah
|b Warrican
|136
|242
|10
|0
|56.20
|L.K. Das
|b Brathwaite
|54
|62
|8
|1
|87.10
|M.H. Miraz
|c Dowrich b Warrican
|18
|26
|2
|0
|69.23
|T. Islam
|c Dowrich b Brathwaite
|26
|58
|3
|0
|44.83
|M.N. Hasan
|Not out
|12
|29
|0
|0
|41.38
|Extras
|4nb, 1w, 2b, 8lb
|15
|Total
|All Out, 154.0 Overs
|508
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Sarkar 15.3ov
- 87 Haque 33.5ov
- 151 Ali 56.1ov
- 161 Anik 58.5ov
- 190 Rahim 67.3ov
- 301 Al Hasan 96.5ov
- 393 Das 118.1ov
- 416 Miraz 123.5ov
- 472 Islam 144.4ov
- 508 Mahmudullah 153.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|25
|4
|61
|2
|2.44
|S. Lewis
|20
|2
|69
|1
|3.45
|Chase
|28
|0
|111
|1
|3.96
|J. Warrican
|38
|5
|91
|2
|2.39
|Bishoo
|28
|1
|109
|2
|3.89
|Brathwaite
|15
|0
|57
|2
|3.80
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Nov - 4th Dec 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat
Live Commentary
-
5.6
Mehedi Hasan to Sunil Ambris. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
5.5
Mehedi Hasan to Sunil Ambris. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
5.4
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
5.3
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
5.2
Mehedi Hasan to Sunil Ambris. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
5.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sunil Ambris. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
4.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
4.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
4.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
4.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
4.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
4.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
3.6
OUT! Stumped. Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Rahim. Kieron Powell looks all at sea against the spin. Using his feet to Mehedi who is turning the ball away from him is a dangerous attack. He was also beaten in flight as the bowler spotted him coming early and bowled it wider and shorter. Quick work behind the stumps by Mushfiqur.
-
3.5
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
3.4
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
3.3
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
3.2
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hasan.
-
3.1
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
2.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
2.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
2.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Kieran Powell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
2.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Kieran Powell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
2.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
2.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
1.6
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
1.5
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by Rahim, dropped catch by Mahmudullah.
-
1.4
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
1.3
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Haque.
-
1.2
Mehedi Hasan to Kieran Powell. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
1.1
Mehedi Hasan to Shai Hope. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
0.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasan.
-
0.5
OUT! L.B.W. Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to. It hasn't taken Shakib long to get back into the action. His opposite number is back in shed for the second time in the match and he is beaten by the one that doesn't spin again. Playing all around a straight delivery and Brathwaite instantly turns around and walks back to the dressing room. Not a good Test match for the stand-in captain. UltraEdge is now showing the smallest of inside edges. Brathwaite must not have felt it.
-
0.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Kieran Powell. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
0.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite. Arm length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
0.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
36.4
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Shakib Al Hasan to Sherman Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to.
Got him this time. Straighter and flatter, crashing into the front shin of Lewis. Review taken but even Lewis doesn't look that confident, more delaying the inevitable. Windies are all out for 111 which is their lowest Test score against Bangladesh. It wasn't a great performance and the slide started in the first over when they lost their captain. Both Shakib and Mehedi were superb with the latter taking career best figures of 7-58. With Bangladesh way ahead will they ask Windies to bat again? We will find out shortly.
-
36.3
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Shakib Al Hasan to Sherman Lewis. Stock length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Turn and bounce which passes the outside edge. Lewis is stuck on the crease but he is hit high on the thigh. Hopeful review from Shakib with the ball spinning over the stumps by quite some distance.
-
36.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Sherman Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
36.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Haque.
-
35.6
Mehedi Hasan to Sherman Lewis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
35.5
Mehedi Hasan to Sherman Lewis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
35.4
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to. The first time Dowrich gets stuck on the crease and he pays the price. Not forward nor back and the ball doesn't have far to go once he is struck on the pad. Review taken straight away from the Windies keeper but it's not going to save him, hitting in line and umpire's call on the stumps. Windies last hope back in the shed.
-
35.3
Mehedi Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Haque.
-
35.2
Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Hasan.
-
35.1
Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
34.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
34.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
34.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
34.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
34.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
34.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
33.6
Mehedi Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
33.5
Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
33.4
FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Picks the length incredibly quickly and whips the wrists on the ball. Dowrich looks as though he is batting on a totally different surface.
-
33.3
Mehedi Hasan to Shane Dowrich. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
33.2
Mehedi Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
33.1
Mehedi Hasan to Jomel Warrican. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement flick, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Haque.