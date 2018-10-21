Cricket Match
Bangladesh
271-8 (50.0 ov)
Zimbabwe
78-3
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe 1st
|78-3 (19.2 ov)
|Bangladesh 1st
|271-8 (50.0 ov)
|Zimbabwe need 194 runs to win from 30.4 overs
Zimbabwe 1st Innings78-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Masakadza (c)
|run out (Kayes)
|21
|34
|1
|0
|61.76
|C. Zhuwao
|b Rahman
|35
|24
|4
|2
|145.83
|B.R.M. Taylor
|b Islam
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|C.R. Ervine
|Not out
|10
|27
|0
|0
|37.04
|S.R. Butt
|Not out
|4
|18
|0
|0
|22.22
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|19.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|78
Fall of Wickets
- 48 Zhuwao 7.1ov
- 59 Taylor 10.4ov
- 63 Masakadza 12.2ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6.00
|M.H. Miraz
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|M. Rahman
|3
|0
|7
|1
|2.33
|M.N. Islam
|6
|0
|16
|1
|2.67
|M. Saifuddin
|3.2
|1
|8
|0
|2.40
Bangladesh 1st Innings271-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Zhuwao b Chatara
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|I. Kayes
|c Moor b Jarvis
|144
|140
|13
|6
|102.86
|F.M. Rabbi
|c Taylor b Chatara
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Rahim
|c Taylor b Mavuta
|15
|20
|1
|0
|75.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Taylor b Jarvis
|37
|40
|1
|3
|92.50
|M. Mahmudullah
|c Taylor b Jarvis
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.H. Miraz
|c Taylor b Jarvis
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M. Saifuddin
|c Mavuta b Chatara
|50
|69
|3
|1
|72.46
|M.B. Mortaza (c)
|Not out
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|M. Rahman
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 14w, 1b, 1lb
|17
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|271
- To Bat:
- M.N. Islam
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Das 5.1ov
- 17 Rabbi 5.6ov
- 66 Rahim 14.6ov
- 137 Ali 27.2ov
- 137 Mahmudullah 27.6ov
- 139 Miraz 29.3ov
- 266 Kayes 48.4ov
- 267 Saifuddin 49.1ov
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Oct 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
19.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
19.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.6
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
18.5
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
18.4
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
18.3
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
18.2
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run.
-
18.1
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
17.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
Time for drinks in Mirpur with the hosts firmly in control.
-
17.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
17.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam.
-
17.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
17.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
17.1
APPEAL! Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, missed to short extra cover for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Huge appeal but that clearly pitched outside the line of leg stump.
-
16.6
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.
-
16.5
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.4
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
16.3
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, to leg down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
16.2
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
16.1
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
15.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
15.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
15.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
15.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
15.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
15.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
14.6
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
14.5
APPEAL! Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
14.4
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
14.3
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
14.2
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
14.2
Wide Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
14.1
APPEAL! Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Das, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
13.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
13.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
13.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
13.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Craig Ervine. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
12.6
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
12.5
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
12.4
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
12.3
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
12.2
OUT! Run Out. Nazmul Islam to Hamilton Masakadza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Kayes, by Rahim. Awful running, Masakadza is miles short of his ground and Bangladesh have another big wicket. There should have been two for sure but the skipper was slow running the first so he was left with too much to do. Kayes, clearly still full of energy after his incredible batting, sprints and rockets in a throw leaving Mushfiqur to complete the job.
-
12.1
Nazmul Islam to Hamilton Masakadza. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
11.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
11.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
11.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
11.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman, fielded by Mortaza.
-
11.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
11.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Hamilton Masakadza. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Rabbi.
-
10.6
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
10.5
Nazmul Islam to Craig Ervine. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
10.4
OUT! Bowled. Nazmul Islam to Brendan Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to. What a jaffa, Nazmul Islam rips one past the outside edge to cannon into off stump. Taylor is left wondering how that has happened while the hosts celebrate. He thought he had it covered as the ball was darted in from wide of the crease, but prodigious spin causes his downfall. That's a big blow for Zimbabwe.
-
10.3
Nazmul Islam to Hamilton Masakadza. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.2
Nazmul Islam to Brendan Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
10.1
Nazmul Islam to Hamilton Masakadza. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.