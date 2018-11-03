Cricket Match
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
142-4 (58.2 ov)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe 1st
|142-4 (58.2 ov)
|Zimbabwe are 142 for 4
Zimbabwe 1st Innings142-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Masakadza (c)
|lbw Chowdhury
|52
|105
|4
|2
|49.52
|B.B. Chari
|b Islam
|13
|31
|2
|0
|41.94
|B.R.M. Taylor
|c Shanto b Islam
|6
|15
|0
|0
|40.00
|S.C. Williams
|Not out
|48
|117
|4
|0
|41.03
|S.R. Butt
|b Islam
|19
|52
|2
|0
|36.54
|P.J. Moor
|Not out
|3
|30
|0
|0
|10.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|58.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|142
Fall of Wickets
- 35 Chari 10.4ov
- 47 Taylor 16.2ov
- 85 Masakadza 31.6ov
- 129 Butt 47.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Chowdhury
|11
|2
|37
|1
|3.36
|T. Islam
|19
|3
|58
|2
|3.05
|A. Haque
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1.33
|M.H. Miraz
|16
|4
|27
|0
|1.69
|M.N. Islam
|9
|4
|14
|1
|1.56
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd - 7th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sylhet Stadium
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- M Rahman
Live Commentary
-
58.2
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
58.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
57.6
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
57.5
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
57.4
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
57.3
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
57.2
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock ball half volley, middle stump no foot movement working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
57.1
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
56.6
Mehedi Hasan to Peter Moor. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
56.5
Mehedi Hasan to Peter Moor. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
56.4
Mehedi Hasan to Peter Moor. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
56.3
Mehedi Hasan to Peter Moor. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
56.2
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
56.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
55.6
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
55.5
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
55.4
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
55.3
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
55.2
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
55.1
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
54.6
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Haque.
-
54.5
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
54.4
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
54.3
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
54.2
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
54.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
53.6
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
53.5
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
53.4
Nazmul Islam to Sean Williams. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
53.3
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
53.2
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
53.1
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
52.6
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
52.5
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
52.4
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
52.3
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
52.2
FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
52.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
51.6
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam. Bangladesh are keeping it very tight here. That is the sixth maiden in a row.
-
51.5
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Arm ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
51.4
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
51.3
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
51.2
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
51.1
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
50.6
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
50.5
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
50.4
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
50.3
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
50.2
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
50.1
Mehedi Hasan to Sean Williams. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
49.6
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
49.5
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
49.4
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
49.3
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
49.2
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
49.1
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.