Day 5 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

522-7 & 224-6
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe

304 & 224

Bangladesh win by 218 runs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in Dhaka to draw two-Test series 1-1

Mehedi Hasan took five wickets for Bangladesh in their win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh wrapped up a 218-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test in Dhaka to deny their opponents a first series win since 2011.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Brendan Taylor (106no) scored his second century of the game as Zimbabwe attempted to bat out day five but the visitors were dismissed for 224 with Mehedi Hasan taking 5-38.

Zimbabwe won the opening match in Sylhet last week by 151 runs - their first victory in the format since 2013 and first on the road since 2001.

However, Bangladesh's triumph in Dhaka means the African side's winless run in Test series now stretches to 14, with their previous success coming at home to the Tigers seven years ago.

Zimbabwe retained hope of drawing the second Test after battling to 186-4 only for spinner Mehedi to then tear through the lower order, his wicket of Kyle Jarvis sealing a comprehensive win with the injured Tendai Chatara unable to bat.

Bangladesh's next assignment is a two-Test series at home to Windies later this month, which visiting captain Jason Holder will miss due to a shoulder injury.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
M R Mukul

zimbabwe BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H. Masakadza c Haque b Miraz 25
B.B. Chari lbw Islam 43
B.R.M. Taylor Not out 106
S.C. Williams b Rahman 13
S.R. Butt c&b Islam 12
P.J. Moor c Kayes b Miraz 13
R.W. Chakabva run out (Haque) 2
D.T. Tiripano c Das b Miraz 0
B. Mavuta c Islam b Miraz 0
K.M. Jarvis c Ahmed b Miraz 1
Extras 5w, 1b, 3lb 9
Total All Out, 83.1 Overs 224
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Rahman 10 2 19 1
T. Islam 37 5 93 2
S.K. Ahmed 12 4 45 0
M.H. Miraz 18.1 5 38 5
A. Haque 3 1 7 0
Mahmudullah 1 0 1 0
Haque 2 0 17 0
Full Bowling Card

