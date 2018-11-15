Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh wrapped up a 218-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test in Dhaka to deny their opponents a first series win since 2011.

Brendan Taylor (106no) scored his second century of the game as Zimbabwe attempted to bat out day five but the visitors were dismissed for 224 with Mehedi Hasan taking 5-38.

Zimbabwe won the opening match in Sylhet last week by 151 runs - their first victory in the format since 2013 and first on the road since 2001.

However, Bangladesh's triumph in Dhaka means the African side's winless run in Test series now stretches to 14, with their previous success coming at home to the Tigers seven years ago.

Zimbabwe retained hope of drawing the second Test after battling to 186-4 only for spinner Mehedi to then tear through the lower order, his wicket of Kyle Jarvis sealing a comprehensive win with the injured Tendai Chatara unable to bat.

Bangladesh's next assignment is a two-Test series at home to Windies later this month, which visiting captain Jason Holder will miss due to a shoulder injury.