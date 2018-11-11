Cricket Match
Bangladesh
44-3 (21.0 ov)
Zimbabwe
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
|Bangladesh 1st
|44-3 (21.0 ov)
|Bangladesh are 44 for 3
Bangladesh 1st Innings44-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Mavuta b Jarvis
|9
|35
|0
|0
|25.71
|I. Kayes
|c Chakabva b Jarvis
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Haque
|Not out
|17
|46
|3
|0
|36.96
|M.M. Ali
|c Taylor b Tiripano
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Rahim
|Not out
|8
|28
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|3nb, 1w, 4b, 2lb
|10
|Total
|21.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|44
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Kayes 6.4ov
- 16 Das 8.5ov
- 26 Ali 11.1ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Jarvis
|8
|3
|19
|2
|2.38
|Chatara
|8.4
|7
|6
|0
|0.69
|D.T. Tiripano
|4
|0
|10
|1
|2.50
Match Details
- Date
- 11th - 15th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
20.6
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chatara.
-
20.5
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
20.4
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
20.3
FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Sweetly driven through mid off. Mominul presses onto the front foot, and strokes it away for four.
-
20.2
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jarvis.
-
20.1
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chatara.
-
19.6
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
19.5
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jarvis.
-
19.4
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
19.3
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
-
19.2
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Taylor, fielded by Masakadza.
-
19.1
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
18.6
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
It's been an impressive morning from the Zimbabwe bowlers. Accurate lines, perfect lengths. They haven't given the hosts much at all.
-
18.5
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
18.4
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
18.3
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
18.2
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
18.1
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
17.6
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
17.5
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chari.
-
17.4
Kyle Jarvis to Mominul Haque. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mavuta.
-
17.3
Kyle Jarvis to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs.
-
17.2
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
17.1
Kyle Jarvis to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
16.6
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs.
Bangladesh in deep need of a big partnership here. Their batting faltered twice in the previous game, and they haven't made a great start here. Huge pressure on the middle order.
-
16.5
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
16.4
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs.
-
16.3
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jarvis.
-
16.2
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
16.1
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs.
-
15.6
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
15.5
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chatara.
-
15.4
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Chari.
-
15.3
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
15.2
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
15.1
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
14.6
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
14.5
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.4
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chatara.
-
14.3
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to gully for no runs, dropped catch by Chari, fielded by Mavuta. Put down at gully. Mominul cannot get on top of the bounce, and slashes this cut to Chari. Not the easiest of chances, as he has to react quickly and leap up. Burst through the hands to safety.
-
14.2
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jarvis.
-
14.1
Tendai Chatara to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
13.6
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
13.5
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
13.4
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
13.3
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Jarvis.
-
13.2
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
13.1
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
13.1
No ball Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chatara.
-
12.6
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
12.5
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
12.4
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
12.3
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
12.2
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
12.1
Tendai Chatara to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
11.6
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jarvis.
-
11.5
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
11.4
Donald Tiripano to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
11.3
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Mavuta.
-
11.2
Donald Tiripano to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
11.1
OUT! Caught. Donald Tiripano to Mohammad Mithun. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, outside edge to second slip, by Taylor. Duck on debut! This is a poor shot from Mithun. Offers up some catching practice to the slips. Feet stuck to the crease, he jabs at the ball, and gets a healthy edge into the hands of Taylor. Gobbled up, and Bangladesh are in serious bother now.