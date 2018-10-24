Cricket Match
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
246-7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe 1st
|246-7 (50.0 ov)
|Zimbabwe are 246 for 7 - Between Innings
Zimbabwe 1st Innings246-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Masakadza (c)
|c Rahim b Saifuddin
|14
|18
|2
|0
|77.78
|C. Zhuwao
|c Rabbi b Miraz
|20
|27
|1
|1
|74.07
|B.R.M. Taylor
|lbw Mahmudullah
|75
|73
|9
|1
|102.74
|S.C. Williams
|c Rahim b Saifuddin
|47
|76
|2
|0
|61.84
|S.R. Butt
|c Rahim b Mortaza
|49
|61
|3
|2
|80.33
|P.J. Moor
|c Miraz b Rahman
|17
|20
|2
|0
|85.00
|E. Chigumbura
|c Islam b Saifuddin
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|B. Mavuta
|Not out
|9
|9
|0
|0
|100.00
|D.T. Tiripano
|Not out
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|Extras
|1w, 5b, 3lb
|9
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|246
- To Bat:
- K.M. Jarvis,
- T.L. Chatara
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Masakadza 4.5ov
- 70 Zhuwao 11.6ov
- 147 Taylor 29.3ov
- 188 Williams 37.6ov
- 229 Butt 45.3ov
- 229 Moor 46.2ov
- 234 Chigumbura 47.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|10
|0
|49
|1
|4.90
|M. Rahman
|10
|0
|35
|1
|3.50
|M. Saifuddin
|10
|1
|45
|3
|4.50
|M.H. Miraz
|7
|0
|45
|1
|6.43
|M.N. Islam
|10
|0
|43
|0
|4.30
|Mahmudullah
|3
|0
|21
|1
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
- Umpires
- M R Mukul, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat
Live Commentary
-
49.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
Zimbabwe fall short of what they would've wanted. 280 was on the cards with 15 overs to go, but batsmen fell with regularity, and the boundary hitting was non-exsistent. The top order all got starts, but couldn't go on to make a big contribution. Bangaldesh will be delighted to restrict the target to 247. They are the favourites at the halfway point.
-
49.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
49.4
APPEAL! Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Half volley, middle stump moves in front Scoop, in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, by Rahman, appeal made for Caught. Scooped down to fine leg, and Mustifzur looks to have taken a super low catch. They check upstairs to see if it is clean, and the replays show that he may have grounded the ball after it sticks in the hands. Yep, soft signal is overruled. Mavuta stays.
-
49.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Kayes, by Saifuddin.
-
49.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Donald Tiripano. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
49.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Das.
-
48.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Donald Tiripano. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
48.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Donald Tiripano. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
48.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rahim, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
48.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
48.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
48.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
47.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Off cutter half volley, off stump down the track flick, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
47.5
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Saifuddin to Elton Chigumbura. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point, by Islam. Slower ball, short, loads of width, and it is slapped straight into the hands of deep point. Chigumbura flings the bat at it, gets a decent connection, but picks out the man.
-
47.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
47.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
47.2
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, off stump down the track flick, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi, appeal made for L.B.W. Mavuta walking down to the pace of Saifuddin. Looks to whip through the legside, but gets trapped in front. Review taken by Bangladesh after the not out call comes. Smashing into the stumps, but the impact is over 3 meters down the pitch. Stays with the onfield call.
-
47.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Brandon Mavuta. Off cutter length ball, middle stump down the track flick, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, shy attempt by Rahim.
-
46.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Elton Chigumbura. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
46.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
46.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Elton Chigumbura. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
46.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
46.2
OUT! Caught. Mustafizur Rahman to Peter Moor. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Miraz. Zimbabwe crumbling at the back end of this innings. They are losing all momentum. Moor clears the front leg, hacks across the line, and miscues down the throat of long on. A smart catch, as Liton Das was running round, and may have distracted Mehedi as he snapped up the ball.
-
46.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Peter Moor. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
45.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
45.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
45.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
45.3
OUT! Caught. Mashrafe Mortaza to Sikandar Raza. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Rahim. Raza falls short of his fifty. A crucial wicket for Bangladesh to stem the flow of runs in these last few overs. Looks to run it down to third man, but gets a fine edge through to the keeper.
-
45.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Peter Moor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Ali. Put down in the deep. Short, down the legside, and Moor shovels it out to deep backward square leg. Mithun is out there, a long way in from the boundary, and attempts this over the shoulder. Ends up just dragging the ball back in to save runs. Pretty lazy attempt.
-
45.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Sikandar Raza. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
44.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
-
44.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
44.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Peter Moor. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
44.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Peter Moor. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
44.2
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Peter Moor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Blimey that's brute force from Moor. Stand and deliver. Pumps this back past the bowler with venom.
-
44.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Peter Moor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Das.
-
43.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Peter Moor. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
43.5
FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Peter Moor. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Moor ups the ante. Mashrafe searching for the yorker, but doesn't get it right. Juicy half volley, which is drilled back through mid off for four.
-
43.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Sikandar Raza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
43.3
SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to Sikandar Raza. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Wonderful shot from Sikandar. He walks down to Mortaza, spots the change in pace, and extends the arms through the shot. Clubbed down the ground for six.
-
43.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Sikandar Raza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
43.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Peter Moor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.
-
42.6
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
42.5
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock ball yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
42.4
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
42.3
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
42.2
SIX! Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Bit more of that needed for the visitors. Raza brings up the 200 in style. Sprints down the pitch, and launches it over the long off fence.
-
42.1
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
41.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Peter Moor. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
41.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Peter Moor. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
41.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Peter Moor. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
41.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Sikandar Raza. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
-
41.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Sikandar Raza. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.
-
41.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Sikandar Raza. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
40.6
Nazmul Islam to Peter Moor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
Not long to go now. What can Zimbabwe muster? They need Raza to fire to boost them up to a competitive total.
-
40.5
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
40.4
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
40.3
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
40.2
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
40.1
Nazmul Islam to Sikandar Raza. Stock length ball, off stump down the track flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Saifuddin.