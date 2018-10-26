Cricket Match
Bangladesh
87-1
Zimbabwe
286-5 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
|Bangladesh 1st
|87-1 (12.0 ov)
|Zimbabwe 1st
|286-5 (50.0 ov)
|Bangladesh need 200 runs to win from 38.0 overs
Bangladesh 1st Innings87-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|lbw Jarvis
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|I. Kayes
|Not out
|47
|37
|8
|0
|127.03
|S. Sarkar
|Not out
|36
|34
|5
|0
|105.88
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|12.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|87
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Das 0.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Jarvis
|5
|0
|36
|1
|7.20
|R. Ngarava
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|D.T. Tiripano
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|S.R. Butt
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|W.P. Masakadza
|0.4
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Zimbabwe 1st Innings286-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Masakadza (c)
|b Rony
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20.00
|C. Zhuwao
|b Saifuddin
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.R.M. Taylor
|c Rahim b Islam
|75
|72
|8
|3
|104.17
|S.C. Williams
|Not out
|129
|143
|10
|1
|90.21
|S.R. Butt
|c Sarkar b Islam
|40
|51
|2
|1
|78.43
|P.J. Moor
|run out (Haque)
|28
|21
|0
|2
|133.33
|E. Chigumbura
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 4b, 5lb
|11
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|286
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Zhuwao 1.3ov
- 6 Masakadza 2.4ov
- 138 Taylor 26.4ov
- 222 Butt 42.1ov
- 284 Moor 49.2ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Haider
|9
|1
|39
|1
|4.33
|M. Saifuddin
|10
|2
|51
|1
|5.10
|A. Haque
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|Mortaza
|8
|0
|56
|0
|7.00
|Sarkar
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|M.N. Islam
|8
|0
|58
|2
|7.25
|Mahmudullah
|10
|0
|40
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
- Umpires
- M R Mukul, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat
Live Commentary
-
11.6
Wellington Masakadza to Soumya Sarkar. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.
-
11.5
Wellington Masakadza to Imrul Kayes. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.
-
11.4
Wellington Masakadza to Imrul Kayes. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
11.3
Wellington Masakadza to Imrul Kayes. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Moor.
-
11.2
Wellington Masakadza to Soumya Sarkar. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zhuwao.
-
11.1
Wellington Masakadza to Imrul Kayes. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zhuwao.
-
10.6
Sikandar Raza to Imrul Kayes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
10.5
Sikandar Raza to Soumya Sarkar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
10.4
Sikandar Raza to Soumya Sarkar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
10.3
Sikandar Raza to Soumya Sarkar. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
10.2
Sikandar Raza to Imrul Kayes. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Zhuwao.
-
10.1
Sikandar Raza to Imrul Kayes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
9.6
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
9.5
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Off cutter yorker, wide outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Moor.
-
9.4
Donald Tiripano to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
9.4
Wide Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Off cutter short, outside off stump ducked, Left to first slip for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Taylor, fielded by Masakadza.
-
9.3
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
9.2
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Williams.
-
9.1
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Driven over top. Crunched through the line, and chipped it away to the rope. What can Zimbabwe do stop this onslaught?
-
8.6
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
-
8.5
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
8.4
Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.
-
8.3
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Now goes too wide. Kayes slices behind backward point, and it races away yet again. The boundaries cannot be stopped!
-
8.2
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Jarvis slides onto the pads, and gets picked off with ease. Nudged round the corner to the backward square fence.
-
8.1
Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
7.6
Donald Tiripano to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
7.5
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.
-
7.4
Donald Tiripano to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
7.3
Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Masakadza.
-
7.2
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. The Zimbabwe seamers have been far too wide. Here is another example. Sarkar tucks into this, slapping a drive through the covers for four more.
-
7.1
Donald Tiripano to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
6.6
Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Zhuwao.
-
6.5
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. No luck for Jarvis. He draws an edge from Kayes, and the ball flies through a vacant slip corden for four. Fifty up in rapid time.
-
6.4
APPEAL! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Butt, appeal made for L.B.W. Big shout for the LBW. Pitched outside leg stump, and going over the top too. Not a close one.
-
6.3
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Almost caught at point once again. Jarvis is fuming. Nothing going to hand. Kayes not bothered if it's in the air, he handsomely drives off the back foot.
-
6.2
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
6.1
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs. Runs coming thick and fast now. Sarkar swishes out to this, and gets a thick bottom edge that beats the dive of first slip.
-
5.6
FOUR! Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Pierces the infield this time. Too much width, and carved through point for back to back boundaries.
-
5.5
FOUR! Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Short, wide, and deserved to be put away. Kayes frees the arms, and slams it over the offside for a one bounce four.
-
5.4
Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
5.3
Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
5.2
Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
5.2
Wide Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
5.1
Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
5.1
Wide Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.6
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.5
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
4.4
Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
-
4.3
Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.2
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Zhuwao.
-
4.1
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
3.6
Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.
-
3.5
FOUR! Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Cracker of a shot from Sarkar. Driven sweetly on the up, and he threads it between extra and mid off.
-
3.4
Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
3.3
Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
3.2
Richard Ngarava to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.
-
3.1
Richard Ngarava to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
2.6
APPEAL! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, bat-pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. A lot going wrong in this appeal. Jarvis thinks there is some bat. Height an issue, and it might be pitching outside leg as well.
-
2.5
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Uppish again from Imrul. Punched on the up, and he just about manages to clear the extra cover fielder.
-
2.4
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.
-
2.3
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
2.2
Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
2.1
FOUR! Kyle Jarvis to Soumya Sarkar. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Banged into the pitch, and Sarkar takes it on. Wallops a pull well in front of square for four.